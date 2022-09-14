Rhaenyra & Alicent aren’t the only House of the Dragon characters getting recast

House of the Dragon Episode 5 is set to mark the last time we’ll see the actors playing young Rhaenyra and Alicent – but a few other characters will be recast as well.

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel series chronicling the civil war that breaks the Targaryens, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

It begins under the rule of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), and follows the conflicts brewing between his brother Daemon (Matt Smith), daughter Rhaenrya (Milly Alcock), and her friend-turned-queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), the daughter of the King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

However, after next week’s episode, prepare to say goodbye to the two stars behind Rhaenyra and Alicent as we know them now – along with a few others.

Rhaenyra, Alicent and more characters are being recast after House of the Dragon Episode 5

Following Episode 5, Rhaenyra will be played by Emma D’Arcy, while Alicent will be portrayed by Olivia Cooke.

Laenor Velaryon will also be recast, with Theo Nate being replaced by John MacMillan. Laena Velaryon will be played by Black Widow’s Nanna Blondell going forward, following Nova Foueillis-Mosé’s brief appearance earlier in the show and Savannah Steyn, who’ll star as Laena for the first and only time in Episode 5.

One would imagine we may see Alcock and Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent again, even if it’s in the form of a flashback. According to Carey, “conversations have happened” over bringing them back in Season 2.

Going by the trailer, Episode 5 will revolve around the royal wedding between Rhaenyra and Laenor, with Viserys proposing the marriage to Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) after their fallout over his refusal of his daughter. “I hope to herald in a second age of dragons,” he says.

Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the wife of Corlys, then warns him: “Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged. Knives will come out.”

House of the Dragon Episode 5 will be available to watch on September 18 in the US and September 19 in the UK.