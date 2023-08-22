Reptile: Netflix release date, trailer, cast & plot

Netflix has revealed the official trailer in addition to other information about Reptile. Here’s everything we know about the crime thriller.

Grant Singer makes his feature directorial debut in Netflix’s Reptile alongside several big names in the industry. Previously, Singer directed music videos for artists like Lorde and Sam Smith in addition to the Shawn Mendes: In Wonder documentary.

For the first time in his career, Benicio Del Toro has a screenplay credit on one of his films. The Oscar-winner co-wrote the screenplay with Singer and Benjamin Brewer.

The film will begin streaming on Netflix on October 6, 2023 after its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Reptile trailer

On August 21, Netflix posted the film’s official trailer on its YouTube channel. The footage sees Del Toro uncovering the mystery behind a cold-blooded murder, a case he calls “a real nightmare.”

Reptile cast: Who’s in it?

The following actors make up the main cast of Reptile:

Benicio Del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols

Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols

Justin Timberlake as Will Grady

Eric Bogosian as Captain Robert Allen

Frances Fisher Camille Grady

Other actors that appear in the mystery movie include Domenick Lombardozzi, Ato Essandoh, Michael Pitt, and Karl Glusmon.

Reptile plot: What’s it about?

The Netflix film follows Detective Tom Nichols (Del Toro) as he investigates the murder of a young real estate agent. Throughout the twists and turns of the case, Nichols discovers the corruption inside his own life.

“I liked the unpredictability,” Del Toro said in an interview. “There were a couple of what I like to call ‘Oh, s**t’ moments that also compelled me to get involved.”

That’s everything we know about Netflix’s Reptile. In the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

