Red, White and Royal Blue cast: All actors & characters

Red, White & Royal Blue brings us to the royal court, but who’s involved in all these politics? Here’s you guide to the movie’s cast.

There’s been many book-to-screen adaptations on streaming services as of late. There’s Heartstopper, The Summer I turned Pretty, and now Red, White & Royal Blue, which is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

This book, which is a young adult LGBTQ+ romance, proved very popular, and became viral on TikTok, so it’s likely that its streaming movie will drum up just as much hype.

But with a new movie, comes a bunch of new characters, characters that you may not know if you haven’t read the book. So here’s your guide to all the cast members you need to know in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Contents

Red, White & Royal Blue cast & characters

Below is a list of all the characters you need to know for the new movie Red, White & Royal Blue, along with their actors, and where you may have seen them before.

The official plot for the movie reads: “Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in US/British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

Alex Claremont-Diaz: Taylor Zakhar Perez

Amazon Prime Video

Alex is the First Son of the United States who serves as the handsome face of the White House, since he appeals to the younger generations. Like his parents, Alex is interested in politics, and can be rather hard-headed and snarky, but cares deeply about his community. This leads him to butt heads with Prince Henry upon first meeting.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex, and can also be seen in Minx and The Kissing Booth 2 & 3.

Prince Henry: Nicholas Galitzine

Amazon Prime Video

Prince Henry is the other lead of Red, White & Royal Blue, playing to the UK side of the pair. As a representative of his country and his bigger family, Henry takes his responsibilities very seriously, which can cause him to appear cold. However, he definitely has a softer side that he shows to Alex later on.

Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Henry, also appears in Prime Video’s Cinderella, where he played a prince, along with Purple Hearts and The Craft: Legacy.

President Ellen Claremont: Uma Thurman

Amazon Prime Video

President Ellen Claremont is a Democrat who worked hard to rise through the government, and thus she has a tough approach towards her career and life. However, she still manages to be a loving and supportive mother to Alex.

Uma Thurman is arguably the biggest star of this flick, known best for her roles in Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and The Producers, amongst other classics.

Nora Holleran: Rachel Hilson

Amazon Prime Video

Nora is a relative of Vice President Mike Holleran, and since she is incredibly smart she works in the government’s analytics department. She is also Alex’s closest friend; the pair even dated once, but she is more than happy to support Alex through his feelings for Henry.

Rachel Hilson takes the role of Nora, and can also be spotted in Love Victor, This Is Us, American Horror Story, and The Good Wife.

Oscar Diaz: Clifton Collins Jr.

Amazon Prime Video

Oscar is Alex’s father, and also has a career in politics, serving as a United States senator from California. Ellen and Oscar are ex-spouses and clash quite a bit, and thus Oscar isn’t able to see Alex as frequently, but the two are still pretty close.

Clifton Collins Jr. plays Oscar, and has further roles in Star Trek, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nightmare Alley, Westworld, and Veronica Mars.

Zahra: Sarah Shahi

Amazon Prime Video

Zahra is the Deputy Chief of Staff for President Claremont, and is also considered a close friend of the family. Zahra takes her duties seriously, and thus can be rather stern with Alex, but occasionally lets him get away with things when it matter.

Sarah Shahi appears Sex/Life, Black Adam, The L Word, Fairly Legal, Chicago Fire, and The Rookie.

Princess Beatrice: Ellie Bamber

Amazon Prime Video

Princess Beatrice – AKA Bea – is Henry’s older sister, and the pair are very close and supportive. Bea has had her fair share of struggles, including a cocaine addiction, which leads her to helm a charity for drug recovery programs.

Ellie Bamber plays Bea, and also stars in Disney Plus’ Willow sequel series. She can also be seen in The Serpent, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Red, White & Royal Blue premiered on Prime Video on Friday, August 11, 2023.

