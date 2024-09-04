“Phenomenal” new Netflix thriller about cop corruption looks like Reacher meets Rambo

Netflix is poised to drop one of the best movies of 2024 with Rebel Ridge, a new thriller that looks like a mix of Reacher and First Blood – and according to critics, it’s “fantastic.”

If you’re at a loose end this weekend, Netflix has plenty to occupy your time. The Perfect Couple, Nicole Kidman’s new whodunnit with six episodes, is premiering tomorrow, and if you’ve not watched Worst Ex Ever or KAOS… what else have you been doing?

If, like me, you’ve grown up watching movies like First Blood, Man on Fire, The Fugitive, and even Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher, there’s a banger on the horizon: Rebel Ridge.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the man behind the brilliant Blue Ruin and Green Room, it follows an ex-Marine (Aaron Pierre) who clashes with corrupt cops in a small town. All he wants to do is post his cousin’s bail, but the police seize his money and won’t give it back.

For my fellow Miami Vice fans out there, you’ll be glad to know it also stars Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne, alongside AnnaSophia Robb (Bridge to Terabithia flashback!) and David Denman from The Office.

Man who served in the American military going up against small-town crooks? That should scratch your First Blood itch. He also happens to be buff and armed with deadly skills, so if you need something to fill the void until Reacher Season 3, this will fit the bill.

“Rebel Ridge is a fantastic film. It’s tense, action-filled, a tight script with phenomenal performances that radiate off the screen, especially Aaron Pierre. Highly recommend,” one viewer wrote in an early reaction.

“So Rebel Ridge absolutely f**ks. A western & southern-baked neo-noir get thrown into Jeremy Saulnier’s pressure cooker and comes out fried gold. Don Johnson gives his villain dimension, AnnaSophia Robb is badass & empathetic. Aaron Pierre is a new action icon. He’s THAT great,” another commented.

“Rebel Ridge: If there’s a more satisfying movie released this year, I haven’t seen it. It’s civil asset forfeiture Rambo, for f**ks sakes! Pure adrenaline, heart-pounding stuff, couldn’t be more of a crowd pleaser,” a third added.

Rebel Ridge premieres on Netflix on September 6. Until then, check out other new movies to watch this month and our list of the best action movies of all time.