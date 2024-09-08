“Gripping” Netflix action movie with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score dominates charts

Despite only being available to stream for 48 hours, Netflix’s latest foray into the thriller genre has completely overtaken its movie chart.

The streaming platform has been streak of producing movies that have exploded in popularity. Rebel Ridge, its latest action movie, is no exception.

Its plot centers around Terry Richmond, a former Marine who gets caught up in a small town’s web of corruption after a charged run-in with the police.

In our five-star review, we referred to the film as a “bracingly intelligent, edge-of-your-seat must-see.” And that sentiment seems to be shared by its audience, as Rebel Ridge currently holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with one critic writing, “It’s what a modern crowd-pleaser should be: smart, gripping, and about something.”

Article continues after ad

The movie also took over the number spot on the service’s movie chart just two days after its September 6 premiere date.

While the plot is the perfect story to draw in every dad with a Netflix account, a lot of viewers were blown away by the compelling acting of the main cast, especially Aaron Pierre as the cool-headed yet badass Terry.

Article continues after ad

“Don Johnson’s slow realization that he f*cked up during this scene, starting with when Aaron Pierre cuts through his bullshit with ‘ALLOW ME TO FINISH.’ REBEL RIDGE is on my favorites of 2024 list, and it dropped yesterday. It is FANTASTIC,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

And another commented, “Rebel Ridge (2024) on Netflix is awesome. Aaron Pierre is a force and feels like you now at least interview him for Bond.”

Netflix

On top of the impeccable acting, users were impressed by the movie’s seemingly non-stop action sequences that left them holding their breath.

Many are comparing the events of Rebel Ridge to other big name action franchises led by no-nonsense tough guys, like Jack Reacher or Rambo.

The Netflix hit marks the fifth outing for director Jeremy Saulnier, whose work has gone back and forth between horror and thrillers since his debut film Murder Party in 2007.

Article continues after ad

A handful of fans made sure to vocalize their appreciation for Saulnier’s ability to deliver unforgettable shots using minimalist camera work that can be found all throughout his latest work.

Article continues after ad

“I love how [Rebel Ridge] is slow but still full of energy, and it’s f**king badass without being flashy,” a viewer wrote, “The whole movie is full of seemingly simple sequences like this that are complicated as hell to execute.”

Rebel Ridge is streaming now on Netflix. For more, you can take a look at all the other movies on streaming this month, and see what new TV shows are still to come this year.