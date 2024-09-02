Reagan Rotten Tomatoes score shows one of the biggest audience & critic divides in history

The newly released Ronald Reagan biopic appears to be a massive flop, but a passionate audience is keeping the film relevant.

Reagan has had a bit of a rocky road getting to theaters. Based on a 2006 biography of the former President, the film was shot in 2020 but pushed back as it dealt with pandemic-related delays and struggled to find a distributor.

But the film finally hit theaters over Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, Reagan is struggling at the box office, reportedly coming in third place and currently tied with Twisters and It Ends With Us. Reagan was shot for a budget of $25 million, but as of this writing has reportedly made just shy of $10 million.

It’s not being helped by the scathing reviews the film has received, either. Regan has a dismal 20% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics are eviscerating the film.

Reviews of Reagan seem to largely dismiss the film wholesale. Critics say the film “comes so close to parody that it brings to mind the Saturday Night Live mastermind skit” and call it “serviceable but not much beyond that.”

But those scathing reviews make the divide between critic and fan so notable. In contrast, Reagan has a 98% Popcornmeter, making it one of the highest-rated on the site.

The fan reviews of Reagan are practically glowing and in precisely the way you would expect them to. Many criticize professional critics and Rotten Tomatoes, accusing both of downplaying the film for political reasons.

Other reviews are more positive and praise the movie, particularly Dennis Quaid’s performance.

Labor Day is a traditionally contentious holiday weekend for movies. For most, Labor Day weekend is not for big movie releases, but for the final throes of summer. Reagan is tracking as one would expect for an indie film released among more significant projects, and the reception from critics and fans will play a big role in how well it performs

Reagan is in theaters now.