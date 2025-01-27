There’s a simple way to read Invincible for free

Invincible Season 3 is less than two weeks away, and if you want to read the original comics before it drops, there’s an easy way – and it’s completely free.

Invincible is already one of the best superhero TV shows of all time. That said, I don’t think anybody expected its level of success; while created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, the source material was relatively niche, unlike its Marvel and DC contemporaries.

Much like The Boys, it has become extraordinarily popular, to the point the third season is one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025. There’s a lot to be excited about, too; without any spoilers, it looks like Conquest is coming.

You may feel the urge to dive into the comics; perhaps you want to read ahead and spoil it for yourself. It’s a bit of an undertaking, but if you decide to do it, you can read the whole thing for free.

How to read Invincible for free

If you’re in the US, you can read Invincible for free with your library card. Yes, really!

Hoopla

Every issue of Invincible (and the Invincible Universe comic – I’ll explain that later) is available online via Hoopla, which you can access with your library card. All you need is a valid library card number and an email address, and you’ll be able to download them for free.

There is a possibility that your local library doesn’t have an agreement with Hoopla. Don’t worry, because there’s a good chance it has a “reciprocal agreement” with another county’s library. In short, you may be able to apply for a card with another library that’s partnered with your library, and then you could access Hoopla.

If you can’t access Hoopla at all, you have a couple of other options to read Invincible digitally. There’s another library app called Libby, and every compendium has a Kindle edition. You may see people recommending sites like Read All Comics, but it technically constitutes piracy.

How many issues of Invincible are there?

Prime Video

There are 144 issues in the main Invincible story.

The series was first published on January 22, 2003, culminating with its 144th issue on February 14, 2018. There have also been five spinoffs:

Brit

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode

Guarding the Globe

Invincible Universe

Brit is particularly interesting, as he appeared in three one-shots: Brit (July 2003), Brit: Cold Death (December 2003), and Brit: Red, White, Black and Blue (August 2004). Donald Ferguson, who appears in the Invincible TV show, made his debut in the first one, while Cecil Stedman appeared for the first time in the second.

That’s around 26 extra issues, and you could also include Tech Jacket, Invincible Returns #1, and The Pact #4, which include Invincible and other Image Comics characters.

What’s in the Invincible Compendiums?

Image Comics

The Invincible Compendiums are arguably the easiest way to acquire the entirety of Invincible quickly. There are three volumes, and this is what they include:

Volume 1: Issues #1-47

Volume 2: Issues #48-96

Volume 3: Issues #97-144

They are available digitally or physically on Amazon – however, take this word of warning: the physical editions are hefty and quite difficult to read.

There are other options: you can get the trade paperbacks, which splits the story into 25 volumes; there’s the Ultimate Collection, which is 12 volumes long in hardback; and there’s the Complete Invincible Library, which is six volumes and also hardback.

Unfortunately, they are also much more expensive, so I’d advise you to try and check it out digitally or make peace with carrying around a tome.

Before it drops (unless you're able to watch it early), make sure you've got our Invincible Season 3 release schedule bookmarked. You can also check out our ranking of the strongest Invincible characters and the latest updates with the Invincible movie.