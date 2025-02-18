What time is Reacher Season 3 out on Prime Video

Reacher Season 3 drops on Amazon this week, so here’s when you can watch the first three episodes, plus details of the full release schedule.

Amazon has gone all-out on the Jack Reacher novels, acquiring the rights to Lee Child’s books and turning them into one of the world’s biggest TV shows.

Season 1 was based on Child’s debut novel Killing Floor and dropped in 2022, while Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble and hit screens in 2023.

Now, the streaming service has adapted Child’s seventh novel – Persuader – with Alan Ritchson once again playing the big guy as he tries, and fails, to keep out of trouble.

Reacher Season 3 release time

Reacher 3 will premiere on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, at 12am PT/3am ET.

You can check other time zones below:

5am Brazil

8am UK

10am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Season 3 of Reacher, just like there were in Seasons 1 and 2.

And if you want a clue as to where the story might be going, these are the titles of all eight installments:

Episode 1: ‘Persuader’

Episode 2: ‘Truckin’

Episode 3: ‘Number 2 with a Bullet’

Episode 4: ‘Dominique’

Episode 5: ‘Smackdown’

Episode 6: ‘Smoke on the Water’

Episode 7: ‘LA Story’

Episode 8: ‘Unfinished Business’

Are they all dropping at once?

No, Reacher Season 3 episodes are not all dropping at once, with Amazon taking a hybrid approach, launching the first three episodes on the same day on Prime Video, then putting them out weekly.

Here’s when you can watch each episode:

Episode 1: February 20, 2025

Episode 2: February 20, 2025

Episode 3: February 20, 2025

Episode 4: February 27, 2025

Episode 5: March 6, 2025

Episode 6: March 13, 2025

Episode 7: March 20, 2025

Episode 8: March 27, 2025

What is Reacher Season 3 about?

Season 3 finds Jack becoming embroiled in rich rug importer’s criminal dealings, and squaring off with his huge head of security, who is even bigger than Reacher.

Here’s the official synopsis, as per Prime Video: “Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

