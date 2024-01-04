Reacher Season 2’s fifth episode ended on an explosive note – literally. So, when does Episode 6 of the Prime Video series drop?

Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) investigation into the conspiracy against him and his old army buddies, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit, gets increasingly treacherous with each passing week.

Case in point: in Episode 5, ‘Burial,’ our hulking hero tracks down one of the hitmen hired to bump him and his former teammates off, only to see this new lead blown sky-high before the credits roll.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Reacher and fans alike are still desperate for answers. So, read on to find out when you’ll get them, in Reacher Season 2’s upcoming sixth installment.

Article continues after ad

What time is Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 out?

Reacher Season 2 Episode 6, ‘New York’s Finest,’ premieres on Prime Video at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, January 4.

By now, you probably know the drill, but to reiterate: new Reacher Season 2 episodes debut in the US and Brazil a day earlier than everywhere else. So, if you’re based in either of these parts of the world, you’ll have access to Episode 6 on January 4. If you’re not, you’ll have to wait until January 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here’s a full breakdown of Reacher Season 2 Episode 6’s release date and time, by timezone:

4pm PT / 7pm ET January 4 – US

9pm January 4 – Brazil

12am January 5 – UK

1am January 5 – Central European Time

5:30am January 5 – India

11am January 5 – Australia

Regardless of when ‘New York’s Finest’ arrives in your region, chances are it still won’t be soon enough. Excitement for Reacher Season 2’s sixth entry is currently at a fever pitch, due in no small part to the mystery surrounding Jack’s ex-ally, Tony Swan (Shannon Kook).

Article continues after ad

Swan is tangled up in New Age Technologies head of security Shane Langston’s (Robert Patrick) evil scheme, and Episode 5 suggests he put the bounty out on Reacher and his pals. Could one of the 110th have turned on his own? You’ll have to tune in to Season 2’s remaining episodes to find out!

Article continues after ad

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.