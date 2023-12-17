Ray Romano addresses Everybody Loves Raymond reboot rumors

Ray Romano, the star of the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, has shut down any rumors of a potential revival.

It’s not unusual to hear that an old school TV show is getting a modern revival as the cast will get back together to reprise their iconic characters.

Whether its an animated series like King of the Hill or a well-known comedy like Fraiser, you can bet that if its popular, there’s a chance it will be rebooted for a new generation.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea of reviving their old show as the Ray Romano, the star of Everybody Loves Raymond, has shut down any potential for a reboot.

Romano doesn’t want Everybody Loves Raymond to be rebooted

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Romano publicly addressed the idea of rebooting Everybody Loves Raymond and completely shut it down.

“As far as a reboot, well, it’s now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts,” Romano said.

Boyle and Roberts, who played Romano’s parents on the show, tragically passed away. Boyle died in 2006 shortly after the show ended, and Roberts died in 2016.

Romano went on to explain that reboots are “never as good,” adding, “We want to leave with our legacy with what it is.”

“The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal — who ran the show — we wanted it to end in Season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time.”

Everybody Loves Raymond ran from September 13, 1996 to May 16, 2005 for nine seasons, and they won several awards within that decade including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and several Emmy wins for the cast.

