“Legendary” Western horror that’s given fans nightmares is on Disney Plus, but there’s a catch

Fans on social media are sharing their love for classic cannibal horror film Ravenous, but you’ll only get to stream it if you’re in the Great White North.

The discussion started with a Reddit thread where a user asked for incredibly niche but terrifying horror films to show her boyfriend. There are a number of suggestions in the thread, but none stand out quite like Ravenous, a 1999 cannibal horror flick with darkly comedic undertones.

“Killer cast. Was one of the creepiest / most intense movies I have ever watched,” one fan said. “I saw it once, will never watch it again, and I can still remember some parts in incredible detail despite having the memory of a goldfish.”

Ravenous is set in the mid-1800s and follows Captain John Boyd (Guy Pearce), a soldier reassigned to Fort Spencer to investigate missing soldiers. There, he encounters F.W. Colqhoun (Robert Carlyle), who resorted to cannibalism after learning the Wendigo curse could cure his tuberculosis.

The cast is rounded out by some huge names, including David Arquette, Neal McDonough, and John Spencer in what would be his final film role. It’s a cult classic today, but sadly it’s only available to stream on Disney+ in Canada.

Ravenous didn’t do too well box office-wise, making less than $3 million on a $12 million budget. And while the film’s reception was mixed, critics like Roger Ebert praised it in reviews, which helped bolster its reputation over the years.

Currently, the movie has a 52% Tomatometer but an impressive 78% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film did appear to scratch the OP’s itch, though, who said they both enjoyed the movie, though he had already seen it.

If you're looking for more horror, you can check out our ranking of the best horror movies of all time and find new movies to watch this month.