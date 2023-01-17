John Wick’s Chad Stahelski to direct Michael B. Jordan in Rainbow Six movie

Paramount Pictures has tapped John Wick’s Chad Stahelski to helm its Michael B. Jordan-starring Rainbow Six movie.

Michael B. Jordan previously starred in Without Remorse, a Paramount film adapted from Tom Clancy’s thriller novel of the same name.

Notably, Without Remorse constituted an origin story for Navy SEAL John Clark, who later sat at the center of the Rainbow Six novel.

Since the 2021 film set up a direct sequel, it makes sense that Paramount and Jordan are ready to explore Clark’s next chapter. Interesting talent has joined the charge, too.

THR reports that Paramount’s Rainbow Six adaptation now has a director attached – Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame.

Stahelski also jumped on board to executive produce, with Jordan returning to lead the cast and serve as a producer.

Though Without Remorse debuted in August 2021 on Amazone Prime Video, THR’s sources claim Paramount aims to target a theatrical release for Rainbow Six. Nothing concrete is set in stone at the time of writing, however. Plot-related information similarly remains under wraps.

Paramount Pictures Michael B. Jordan in Without Remorse

The Rainbow Six movie represents the latest in a slate of ongoing Tom Clancy-branded projects. Amazon Studios recently teased that Reacher Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2023. In addition, Amazon’s John Krasinski-starring Jack Ryan series will come to an end with Season 4.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Six games continue to receive updates, thanks to the ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege. And despite its ups and downs, support for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 persists as well.

Considering how wide-spanning the Clancy universe runs, it’ll be interesting to see far Paramount takes the John Clark character following the Rainbow Six film’s eventual release.