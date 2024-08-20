Rachel Zegler’s new gory horror movie from Hereditary studio looks crazy

The studio behind Hereditary seems to be leaning into campy, gory horror for Rachel Zegler’s Y2K, which has just revealed its first trailer.

Before Rachel Zegler hits the road to promote her live-action Snow White adaptation, she’s taking a stab at being a scream queen with 2024’s Y2K.

The horror movie was produced by A24, the company behind Hereditary and Midsommar, it’s and written and directed by SNL alumni Kyle Mooney.

Article continues after ad

Y2K will see Zegler, alongside co-stars Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison, fight for their lives when the technology around them comes to life with the intent to murder all of humanity.

The movie is inspired by the Year 2000 Problem, an alleged glitch that was supposed to occur on January 1, 2000, and cause technology around the world to crash, leaving millions in danger by affecting banks, power plants, and transportation.

As the new millennium approached, many programmers believed computers wouldn’t interpret “00” as 1900, due to an old two-digit code that was used to show the year – so “1970” read as “70.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This glitch was predicted to fatally damage any program that was being updated on a daily or yearly basis.

The fear of the world ending because of the Y2K bug was so rampant that the United States government passed the Year 2000 Information and Readiness Disclosure Act in 1998 to encourage companies to share information about their efforts to combat the glitch.

As the world rang in the new year, the Y2K bug had almost no effect on any computer and the world continued as normal.

Article continues after ad

However, A24 and Mooney’s latest project will allow viewers to see what could’ve happened if Y2K actually occurred, albeit in a campier style. The trailer shows Zegler and friends running from devices like a Tomagotchi using a power drill and an old school laptop using a homemade flame thrower.

Y2K hits cinemas on December 6, 2024. more scares, check out our guides to the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video and horror movies on Disney Plus. You can also take a look at all the other new movies that are coming soon.

Article continues after ad