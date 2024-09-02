Rachel Zegler’s Snow White live-action trailer has 1200% more dislikes than likes

It’s been a year since the Rachel Zegler drama, but backlash is still working overtime, as the dislikes on the teaser trailer for her live-action Snow White outweigh the likes by a whopping 1,200%.

In case you were taking a social media break last year, Zegler became the target of undue hate after a clip of a 2022 interview went viral, showing the star describing some of the narrative points they’ll be changing in Disney’s live-action Snow White remake while saying, “It’s no longer 1937.”

Article continues after ad

What followed was a torrent of vitriol, from old dramas being dragged up to out of context clips circulating and threats to boycott her movies. Zegler and her co-stars, as well as many fans, have since hit back at the trolls.

But as we saw with the live-action The Little Mermaid, it appears the upcoming Snow White – in which Zegler stars as the titular princess – is getting the review-bomb treatment.

Article continues after ad

Last month, the first teaser trailer for the Disney remake landed. And, as of September 2, it’s received 1.1 million thumbs down – a 1,200% increase from its 84,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

The video itself shows a segment of Zegler’s Snow White with the CGI dwarves and woodland creatures, singing ‘Whistle While You Work’. We later see Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen, as well as the prince (in this case, Jonathan) portrayed by Andrew Burnap.

Although Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb have started removing fake viewer feedback to tackle review-bombing, this isn’t possible with teasers and trailers on YouTube.

As well as the massive number of dislikes, there are more than 56,000 comments, a majority of them criticizing the new movie. “They finally did it. They made a movie nobody is going to pirate,” wrote one.

Article continues after ad

“The biggest thing Disney accomplished from this trailer is leaving the comment section on,” said another, while a third added, “I’d like to give a quick thanks to Disney for spending $200M+ dollars on a funny comment section.”

Article continues after ad

A fourth commented, “Disney achieved the closest thing to world peace by releasing something we all collectively hate.”

Others have turned their attention to the animated seven dwarves, with one writing, “Making the dwarfs CGI so they don’t have to hire dwarf actors is wild.”

Article continues after ad

A second chimed in, “Actors with dwarfism don’t usually get big roles, and this was the perfect chance for seven of them to get the spotlight, instead of more CGI.”

“So… instead of humanizing the dwarf characters with actual actors, they decided to make them horrifyingly cartoonish with cringe inducing CGI? Smart move,” said a third.

Backlash or not, Disney’s Snow White live-action remake is landing in cinemas on March 21, 2025. For more from the House of Mouse, here’s how to watch Wish, everything we know about Frozen 3, and what we thought about Inside Out 2. You can also check out the new movies streaming this month.

Article continues after ad