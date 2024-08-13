Rachel Zegler posts incredible response to death threats after Snow White trailer

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, has been praised by fans for handling online death threats “like a total queen.”

Zegler became the subject of undue backlash last year after an earlier interview clip about Snow White resurfaced and went viral. She said it’s “no longer 1937″ and “she’s not gonna be saved by the prince,” attracting criticism that evolved into a full-blown hate campaign.

The star (who’s since appeared in Shazam 2 and Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) unveiled her take on the classic princess at D23 2024. The first trailer wasn’t met with a lot of praise, with viewers taking issue with the CGI dwarfs and Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen.

As you’d expect, Zegler’s trolls haven’t hesitated to get involved, with one tagging her in a tweet and writing: “Someone should kill you.”

Not only has the post been removed for violating X/Twitter’s community guidelines, but Zegler also wrote: “Fun fact I will be dying eight times a week on Broadway this fall! Get your tickets, Lee! also @FBI.”

The actress is starring alongside Heartstopper’s Kit Connor in Broadway’s revival of Romeo and Juliet later this year.

Zegler’s fans have flooded her post with support, with one writing: “God, you’re such a champ. I’m so sorry how you keep getting this kind of hateful garbage, but you’re handling it like a total queen.”

“I love you and your humor but wish you didn’t see them… let’s all make sure to report tweets like this,” another wrote, while a third tweeted: “I just love your sense of humor. Never stop being you. Also, everyone please report the original tweet. Disgusting.”

“We love you Rachel!! You are a true talent and some people can’t handle it. So so so excited for Snow White,” a fourth added.

