Quentin Tarantino reveals one movie he’ll ‘never watch’ and fans think he’s right

Quentin Tarantino is a prolific cinephile, but there’s one movie he has no intention of ever watching – and fans agree it should be avoided.

Tarantino’s encyclopedic, video-store yammering is present in all of his movies, only in a visual form: Pulp Fiction’s glowing suitcase is lifted from 1955’s Kiss Me Deadly, Kill Bill’s most iconic theme (‘Battle Without Honor or Humanity’) comes from a 2000 yakuza film, long stretches of The Hateful Eight are clearly influenced by John Ford’s Stagecoach.

In other words, to make movies like him, you need to watch a lot of films. However, even he has his limit, and it has nothing to do with gore (obviously) or objectionable material – he just doesn’t want to acknowledge its existence.

That film… is Toy Story 4, Pixar’s acclaimed epilogue to its note-perfect trilogy (even though there will be a Toy Story 5, for some reason). You can listen to him in the video below (starting 13:45):

While appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Tarantino discusses the fallible nature of trilogies. In his eyes, Clint Eastwood’s Dollars series is the best trilogy ever, and Toy Story is a close second.

“In the case of Toy Story, the third is just magnificent; it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. If you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating,” he explains.

“But the thing is… three years later, they did a fourth. I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good – I’m done. It can still be good, but I’m good.”

The fourth Toy Story is a well-loved, Oscar-winning movie – but the vast majority of people still agree with Tarantino. “He is so real for that, the fourth movie was not needed,” one user wrote.

“To this day I still haven’t watched the fourth movie. And just like Tarantino, I have no desire to see it. Nothing will beat this trilogy,” another commented.

“He’s not wrong at all. The fourth is perfectly fine, but it was entirely unnecessary and at times feels like fanfiction rather than a genuine sequel. And this is coming from a lifelong fan of the series,” a third added.

