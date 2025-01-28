Quentin Tarantino “in no hurry” to make final movie and he has a good reason

Quentin Tarantino has been discussing upcoming plans, teasing his next project, and revealing why it won’t be his final film.

Quentin Tarantino has long said that there’s a limit to how many movies he wants to make. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his last celluloid flick, and likely to be his penultimate feature film.

The Movie Critic was poised to be his last hurrah, and we get got excited about the fact that Tarantino would potentially be changing movie history in the film.

Longtime collaborator Brad Pitt was even said to be starring, until reports emerged in April 2024 that the writer-director was scrapping the entire project. Since then, fans have been desperate to know what he’d do next…

Quentin Tarantino announces next project, and it isn’t a movie

While discussing his career at a Q&A during the Sundance Film Festival, Tarantino confirmed rumors that his next work will be written for the stage.

“If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play. It’s probably going to be the next thing I end up doing,” Tarantino revealed.

But the filmmaker then added that it could be fodder for a film, saying: “If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”

As for why he’s taking so long to make that final film, QT says in the above video: “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production of a movie. I’ve been doing that for 30 years. I’m really just enjoying being a man of letters right now.

“Some of that has just worked out in a really wonderful way. Next month my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I split my time between Israel and America, so when I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which is Hebrew for father. Which is a joy.”

Tarantino continues: “The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”

