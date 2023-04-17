Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Queen Charlotte, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel on Netflix, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

If you know about TV in the last few years, then you know about Bridgerton. The first season of the show – which debuted on Netflix in 2020 – was a massive hit, and 2022’s second installment was an even bigger success.

Right now, fans are eagerly awaiting a third entry, but before then, we’re getting a prequel series, about one of the show’s most powerful characters, Queen Charlotte.

Article continues after ad

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is set to come out soon, but who’s in it, and what is it about? Well, read on, and we’ll explain everything we know so far…

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

This prequel will be a limited series, with just eight episodes.

Filming first began around April 2022, wrapping in early September. In March 2022, writer and executive producer Shonda Rhimes made a post on Twitter to announce the production, showing a photo of the first episode’s script, which was titled, “Queen To Be.”

Article continues after ad

Queen Charlotte trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there are a number of Queen Charlotte trailers, as well as “First Look” clips, which you can check out below:

The teaser was released on Valentine’s Day, and a full official trailer arrived not long after.

The below clip was actually the first footage that was released, and showed the first meeting of Queen Charlotte and her king:

Queen Charlotte cast: Who is starring in the Bridgerton show?

As this series is a prequel, not much of the known Bridgerton cast will return. The returning cast includes:

Article continues after ad

Golda Rosheuval as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

James Fleet as King George III

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instead, the cast will mainly compose of new faces, which includes but is not limited to:

India Amarteifio as Young Charlotte

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury

Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger

Keir Charles as Violet Ledger

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

One notable aspect of Bridgerton’s casting is its use of casting non-white actors in roles that have been historically white. Star Rosheuval spoke to Collider about her place as Queen Charlotte and the importance of representation: “I think especially in the world that we are in now, to celebrate Black History is really really important, and through a female protagonist, female historical character.”

Article continues after ad

As for behind the camera, Tom Verica will be the show’s director, and he will also serve as an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Queen Charlotte plot: What is happening in the show?

The official synopsis of Queen Charlotte from Netflix reads: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Article continues after ad

Unlike other Bridgerton seasons, this series will not be following the plot of Julia Quinn’s novels – although she is currently writing one with executive producer Shonda Rimes. The series will also be a deviation from the true history of the real Queen Charlotte, who was married to King George III. As stated by Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner for Seasons 1 and 2, the show “is not a history lesson,” but “for a modern audience, featuring modern themes and characters.”

The prequel will seemingly look into what would happen if Queen Charlotte was of black descent, and how that would impact higher society, as well as her touch and go romance with the King of England. It will also explain how she became the matchmaker that she is the original show, as well as how she came to know Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton.

Article continues after ad

Bridgerton seasons 1 & 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

That’s all we know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story so far. For now, you can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2