Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Easter Egg that will blow your mind

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been one of the surprise hits of the last year, and features a every clever Easter Egg that will blow your mind.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit screens in December, then stayed in the charts for much longer than expected. The Shrek spinoff grossed nearly $500 million from a $90 million budget, making it 2022’s second most successful animated release, behind the all-conquering Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The Last Wish received much critical acclaim, scoring 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the animated sequel has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA.

With the dust starting to settle on the film’s release, the directing duo behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have been discussing a very cool Easter Egg they snuck into the movie.

The Puss in Boots detail that will blow your mind

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercardo say that their Easter Eggs aren’t just included for fun – they are there to contribute to the story, with one in particular serving both needs.

“There’s a point when Goldie opens the book,” Crawford tells Discussing Film. “When she’s looking at her old fairy tale book in the cabin. There’s actually a message written on the page to the right that you can decode. That’s one I really like.”

The pair then discuss revealing all before deciding not to, with Mercardo suggesting: “So there’s a hidden message in the pages – pause it and see if you guys could figure it out.”

How to find that Easter Egg in The Last Wish

The Internet is pretty good at this stuff however, and eagle-eyed viewers have already worked it out. As if you pause the scene, take the first letter of each line on the right-hand page, and put them together, it spells out: “You already have it.”

This ties in with what Joel Crawford tells Discussing Film about Easter Eggs supporting the theme of their film: “I will say that we wanted to create a special experience. You know, we love movies because they’re something you can watch but also rewatch as many times as you like.

“This story is about all of these characters who think they need magic to fix their lives. They’re so focused on the future of “then I’ll be happy if I can get this.” And they’re not appreciating what’s right in front of them. We thought, wouldn’t it be cool to place things right in front of the audience, and right in front of the characters, throughout the movie that are telling them that they already have it?

