Puff Daddy called “monster” in new Peacock documentary

A new Peacock documentary is set to feature interviews with those who knew Puff Daddy best, with one talking head calling the fallen music mogul “a monster.” Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Puff Daddy, aka Diddy, aka Sean Combs, is facing a string of criminal allegations, including accusations of rape, sexual misconduct, and child sex abuse, and the former rapper is currently locked up in Brooklyn while awaiting his criminal trial in May.

The incidents in question took place between 1991 and 2023, meaning there’s decades of potential crimes, and scores of potential witnesses.

In September, TMZ released a documentary called The Downfall of Diddy, and now a new doc titled The Making of a Bad Boy is heading to Peacock, featuring interviews with people who were by his side throughout that period, giving their own accounts of his actions.

The trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has now dropped, and kicks off with one woman stating that “Sean Combs is a monster,” and ends with footage of Diddy himself saying: “I can show y’all how we have fun and stay out of jail.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the true crime documentary: “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy.

“Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music – and the mugshot.”

The 90-minute film promises insights from a friend, bodyguard, make up artist, intern, and producer. One interviewee delves into the star’s early years, stating, “I’ve known Sean since he was four-years-old. That’s my little bro.”

Another – whose identity is hidden – speaks about Diddy’s infamous parties, saying: “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio of any room is red, he’s making love and [having] sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy drops on Peacock on January 14, 2025. In the meantime, check out more documentaries coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more.

