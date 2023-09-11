Puella Magi Madoka Magica: What we know about the new movie
Puella Magi Madoka Magica is getting a fourth film with the upcoming release of Walpurgisnacht: Rising. Here’s everything we know about it, including its release window and available trailers.
The Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series first premiered in 2011 and later received manga, novel, and game adaptations. The franchise’s third film, Rebellion, ended on quite the cliffhanger, with fans on the edge of their seats for a follow-up.
In celebration of the anime’s 10th anniversary, the production behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica announced its fourth film – Walpurgisnacht: Rising.
With only a promotional image for fans to cling to, it took two years for the series to provide more information on the upcoming movie. Keep reading for all the available details of Walpurgisnacht: Rising.
Contents
Does Walpurgisnacht: Rising have a release date?
Walpurgisnacht: Rising does not have an official release date at the time of writing. However, it is scheduled to premiere sometime in the winter of 2024 in Japan. Therefore, it’s assumed the movie will arrive in other countries during the spring or summer of the same year.
Walpurgisnacht: Rising plot
Based on the trailer, the movie will feature the major characters in their battle against Devil Homura. However, viewers speculated the fight may not be in their favor as Sayaka is shown bandaged.
“She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter,” Funimation’s description of the series reads.
“She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!”
Walpurgisnacht: Rising cast
Several original crew members will return for the upcoming film, including original creator Magica Quartet, chief director Akiyuki Simbo, and scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi.
The returning cast members include:
- Aoi Yūki as Madoka Kaname
- Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi
- Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe
- Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki
- Ai Nonaka as Kyōko Sakura
- Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe
- Emiri Katō as Kyubey
Walpurgisnacht: Rising trailer
Aniplex USA posted the film’s first official trailer on its YouTube channel on September 10, 2023.
The footage largely focused on the main characters’ going against Devil Homura. However, we will update this article once we learn more information.
