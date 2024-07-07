Oscar-winning Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau dies aged 63

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of Titanic, died on Friday, July 5 at 63 years old.

Landau was the longtime producing partner of James Cameron, and produced three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time; Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

He produced Titanic in 1997, which was the first movie to cross the billion dollar mark at the box office. For his work on the James Cameron movie, he won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Landau was also nominated for Oscars for Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Prior to his death, he was heavily involved in the production of the upcoming Avatar sequels.

His first project with Cameron was 1994’s True Lies, after which Cameron gave him the script for what would become Titanic. Later, Landau became chief operating officer at Lightstorm Entertainment, Cameron’s production company.

Variety reports that Landau died of cancer.

Tributes have come in for Landau from both Cameron and Titanic star Kate Winslet, who called him “the kindest and best of men.”

She added: “He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

In a statement shared with Deadline, Cameron wrote: “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.

“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema.

“He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”

