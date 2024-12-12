Prison Break finally gets the spinoff it deserves thanks to Mayans M.C.’s Elgin James

The crime series Prison Break is getting a new chapter thanks to filmmaker Elgin James.

Paul Scheuring’s original series Prison Break was a successful, well-loved series in its original seasons, thanks in part to exceptional performances from series stars Dominic Purcell and Stoker scribe Wentworth Miller. Prior attempts to follow up the series were met with highly varied levels of success, but series fans now have a reason to get excited.

The franchise is finally making strides on a new chapter from Mayans M.C. and The Outlaws creator Elgin James. Fans of the original series don’t have to worry, because it won’t be a remake, but rather a companion to the original series.

Fox

We’re going back to breaking out of prison

Details are scarce, but Deadline reports that a new Prison Break iteration just received a pilot order at Hulu. The report indicates that the new series won’t involve the original series’ characters, Michael (Miller) and Lincoln (Purcell), but will be an entirely distinct series set within the original series’ world.

James will produce the pilot alongside four of the original series’ Executive Producers, Dawn Olmstead (who has been closely involved in this iteration’s development), Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz. James has a strong track record of acclaimed, respectful in-world spinoffs of popular series, with his Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. receiving considerable fan support and critical acclaim over its 5 season run.

The original series’ success has spawned a number of offshoots, including a video game, a novel, a brief revival series, and the spinoff series Prison Break: Proof of Innocence, produced by Toyota and made exclusively for mobile phones and without actors or writers from the original series.

Fans can stream Prison Break on Hulu in advance of the pilot (which does not yet have a premiere date).