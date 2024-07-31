Who is the Prince That Was Promised? House of the Dragon prophecy explained

The world of Westeros is still waiting on the Prince That Was Promised, but with so many contenders, it remains a mystery who the prophecy refers to.

During the long, dark winters that plague Westeros, the Prince That Was Promised has remained a constant source of hope that one brave savior might save the day. He’s mentioned frequently throughout Game of Thrones and by King Viserys in House of the Dragon.

As the Targaryen king explains it to his daughter, Rhaenyra, a terrible winter would claim the land, and the world would only be saved if united under a Targaryen ruler.

But as the Game of Thrones universe expands, there have been many characters who could claim to be “The Prince That Was Promised.” Let’s unpack all those options, and see what the prophecy actually means.

The Prince That Was Promised explained

The Prince That Was Promised is part of an ancient Westerosi prophecy that describes a heroic “prince” who will save the world from a coming darkness.

Essentially, the prince in question is said to be the savior of mankind.

The Prince That Was Promised has a song that will be familiar to any Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon viewer: The Song of Ice and Fire.

As Viserys says (referring to Aegon the Conqueror): “When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all of Westeros must stand against it. And if the world of man is to survive, a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A king or queen, strong enough to unite the realm against the dark. Aegon called his dream the Song of Ice and Fire.”

During Game of Thrones, the prince was prophesied around five thousand years previous. In the books, the prince is referred to by several characters and is mentioned in A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows, and A Dance with Dragons.

Nobody knows where the prophecy came from. Another important part of the prophecy is a bleeding star, which is said to herald the prince’s arrival. Archmaester Marwyn said the prince would be “born amidst salt and smoke, beneath a bleeding star.

The question of the princes’ identity came up time and time again throughout history. It was once thought that Rhaegar Targaryen was the Prince That Was Promised, with the “salt and smoke” being the fire at Summerhall and the salty tears of everyone who cried there.

Rhaegar then believed his son Aegon was the prince in question after a comet was seen in King’s Landing during the boy’s birth. Both Rhaegar and Aegon were later killed, however.

In A Storm of Swords, the red priestess Melisandre claims that Stannis Baratheon is the prince, with a red comet being his herald.

What about the Azor Ahai?

Melisandre often spoke about Azor Ahai, a hero who wielded the sword Lightbringer, when talking about the Prince That Was Promised.

She said: “When the red star bleeds, and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt.”

While at the Wall, she also tells Maester Aemon that Stannis Baratheon is Azor Ahai.

The legend of Ahai comes from Asshai and followers of R’hllor. He’s also known as Hyrkoon the Hero, Yin Tar, Neferion, and Eldric Shadowchaser. Essentially, it’s said that he was the first iteration of the PrinceThat Was Promised.

As the story goes, he rose during the Long Night to fight the darkness. He forged his sword for thirty days and thirty nights in the fires of a temple to do so. But when it broke, he had to start over again, working another fifty days and fifty nights.

But wouldn’t you know it – it broke again! On the third try, he worked a hundred days and nights. When it was done, he called for his wife, Nissa Nissa, and plunged the sword into her heart, creating Lightbringer. The sword was forever warm to the touch.

As the prophecy goes in the ancient books of Asshai, Azor Ahai would rise again as a new champion for the world, coming back after a long summer. If he fails his mission to fight against the darkness, the world will be doomed.

Is Jon Snow the Prince That Was Promised?

Jon Snow is initially resistant to Melisandre’s belief in the prince, but Game of Thrones leaned into the idea that it could be him.

The TV show took this route after he was raised back from the dead. Following Stannis’s death and the resurrection of Jon, Melisandre insisted that “someone must be” the prince, hinting that she thought it could be him.

Jon does prove to play a major part in the upcoming war against the White Walkers. His leadership was integral to rallying forces behind them. Plus, he does have Targaryen blood and is next in line to the Iron Throng, implying he could have been the prince in question.

However, this idea never comes to full fruition in the series.

Daenerys Targaryen theory

Another popular theory is that Daenerys Targaryen was the prince.

She was certainly born among smoke, being the Mother of Dragons. This theory was never confirmed in Game of Thrones, but some characters believed as such.

When Samwell Tarly takes to Braavos, he tells Aemon about Daenerys’ journey and the birth of her dragons. Upon hearing the news, Aemon becomes convinced that she is the reincarnation of the Prince That Was Promised. (Or rather, Princess.)

His stance is that the prophecy was mistranslated, and that she is the savior who will rid the world of darkness.

This is also supported by the Song of Ice and Fire, in which Daenerys sees a vision of Rhaegar and his wife, Elia Martell, discussing their son, Aegon. Rhaegar says: “Aegon. What better name for a king. He is the prince that was promised, and his is the song of ice and fire.”

He then says: “There must be one more. The dragon has three heads,” which could imply that Daenerys is the third dragon head after him and Aegon.

For book readers (and those waiting on the upcoming installment from George R.R. Martin), the identity of the Prince That Was Promised remains a mystery.

