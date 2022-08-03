Prey director reveals how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla influenced the upcoming film

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla played a key role in the development and score of his upcoming film.

When discussing the creative process for his new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg discussed how a popular video game franchise greatly inspired the soundtrack for his new film.

The video game franchise in question is the long-standing Assassin’s Creed series. Specifically, the latest entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The music for the game was co-composed by Sarah Schachner, Jesper Kyd, and Eivar Selvik. Trachtenberg reached out to Schachner and as a result of her work on Valhalla, she was hired to be the lead composer for Prey.

In a tweet, Trachtenberg admitted that while preparing the film he was also playing through the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He immediately felt drawn to the game’s soundtrack and quickly went on a hunt to find out who composed the score.

“When we were prepping the movie in Calgary I was playing AC Valhalla and was like ‘well this music is insanely beautiful. Who did this?’ The answer is Sarah Schachner.” Trachtenberg then went on to add that he believes Schachner has a bright future ahead.

“You will be listening to her lots in the future I promise…”

Early reviews and reception for the film have been positive. In particular, many are praising Schachner and the score of the film as being one of the biggest takeaways from the experience.

Schachner doesn’t have many credits to her name so far in her career. However, she has mainly worked in composing for video games. Prior to her work on AC Valhalla, Schachner also worked on composing the score for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Unity.

She has also composed for some of the recent Call of Duty titles. These being the 2016 Infinite Warfare as well as 2019’s Modern Warfare. While she has done work on films in the past, composing the music for Prey marks her biggest role yet in the world of film.

The latest film from the iconic Predator universe, Prey, is releasing on Hulu on August 5, 2022. The movie will be a prequel and is set to take place in the Comanche Nation, 300 years ago.