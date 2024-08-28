Predator: Badlands plot “indirectly leaked” after casting call reveals synopsis

The plot for the upcoming Predator: Badlands has been leaked after fans connected the dots between the upcoming Prey sequel and a New Zealand casting call.

As reported by AVPGalaxy, a casting call has been found that seems to be for the upcoming Prey sequel. If so, it would be the first substantive plot information about Predator: Badlands.

The casting calls are for a project codenamed Backpack, which does not identify itself as a Predator film. However, the project is listed under 20th Century Studios, with Dan Trachtenberg attached as director, so it seems a sure bet that it is Badlands.

Article continues after ad

Based on the casting calls, the film follows twin sisters Thia and Tessa. Thia, who appears to be some kind of scientist, is described as “incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable,” while Tessa appears to have a military background and is described as having “a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives.”

Article continues after ad

Hulu Details on Prey’s follow-up Badlands have finally been revealed thanks to a casting call.

The casting call also offers a synopsis for the film, though it doesn’t offer much insight into what Predator: Badlands’ plot could be about. It mentions that the film follows the bond between two sisters who “pursue divergent paths and missions.”

Article continues after ad

Details about the forthcoming film remain scarce. Badlands was announced in early 2024 after Prey’s success, with Trachtenberg and writer Patrick Aison slated to return. The film is a follow-up to Prey but, like other Predator sequels, is not expected to have any direct connection to its predecessors.

A June 2024 report from Deadline indicated The Great star Elle Fanning had been cast in an undisclosed role, but her casting has yet to be confirmed or officially announced.

Article continues after ad

Badlands has reportedly begun filming in New Zealand but does not currently have a release date. While you wait, read all about the efforts to fix the worst Alien vs. Predator movie, the odds of an Alien vs. Predator 3, or read about the best horror movies of all time.