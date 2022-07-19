Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends reboots in development

Eleni Thomas . 29 minutes ago

Two popular Cartoon Network animated shows are set to be given the reboot treatment, with both the Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends confirmed to have new content in the works — headed by original creator Craig McCracken.

Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends are two iconic cartoon series from the late 1990s and early 2000s beloved by many who grew up in that era.

While they’ve returned to mixed success in the decades since, a proper reboot is now on the cards with original creator Craig McCracken at the helm.

The reboots will be in development with Hanna-Barbara Studio Europe. McCracken will serve as the creator, producer and director for the new reboots.

The upcoming Powerpuff Girls series will reportedly revisit the world and narrative of the original series. The three sisters — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — will all return to face off against villains old and new. Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will bring new characters to the series and focus on a completely fresh cast of preschool-age imaginary friends.

Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said it was “an opportunity we could not pass up”.

“Along with [McCracken’s] unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in the Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

Cartoon Network The Powerpuff girls have now become some of the most recognizable female characters in all of animation

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe is no stranger to developing and creating animated content. They also currently have The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The series in production for HBO max.

Fosters Home For Imaginary Friends ran from 2004-2009. In that short time, the show was able to acquire six Emmy wins. On the flipside, Powerpuff Girls had a much longer initial run. It first arrived on Cartoon Network in 1998. From then, it went on to include six seasons, three specials and a feature-length animated film. The final episode of the series aired on March 25, 2005.

The Powerpuff Girls have now become some of the most iconic animated characters of all time. They appear to be making a comeback in a big way with a live-action show also in development from CW. The show has been in the early development stages for multiple years now and is currently undergoing a complete rework of the script for the pilot episode.