Power Rangers icon returning to Cosmic Fury as series regular 

Once a Ranger always a Ranger, as Mighty Morphin icon David Yost returns to the franchise as Billy in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

His return is met with excitement after he donned the blue spandex for Netflix‘s 30th-anniversary reunion special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Yost starred alongside the original cast members. Yost was the original Blue Ranger during the American inception of the popular Japanese franchise in 1993.

After the original season, Yost stayed on until Power Rangers Zeo Season 4 before making his exit. Fans learned many years later it was due to personal issues behind the scenes and on set due to his LGBTQ status. Over the years, Yost never let go of his pride as the Blue Ranger/Billy and his devotion to the fanbase.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Becoming the Blue Ranger once again is like riding a bike for Yost. It will be the first time since Zeo that he will become a series regular for Cosmic Fury.

David Yost’s return to Power Rangers was planned by Cosmic Fury showrunner

Cosmic Fury showrunner Simon Bennett revealed to Entertainment Weekly David Yost’s return was planned long before the 30th anniversary Power Rangers special. The upcoming 30th season of the franchise marks a big change. The main characters will morph from Dino Fury Rangers to Cosmic Fury Rangers. What better way to mark the occasion than with the return of Billy as a mentor for the Rangers.

Article continues after ad

Bennett explained that Yost’s return is a reminder of the Ranger legacy “we were striving to do justice to.” But Yost’s return as Billy is not connected to the Netflix special and its storyline with Rita Repulsa.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to the showrunner, Yost as a series regular was mapped out prior to the reunion. “We were asked to keep it that way — apart from a couple of tiny easter eggs,” he said. “I won’t give these away, but I’m keen to see if fans pick up on them.”

Article continues after ad

It is official, with the opening sequence for the new season having Yost alongside the main cast. For the 30th season, the Rangers will face Lord Zedd after his escape. To defeat the infmaous villain,they need new Zords and powers. They discover the Cosmic Orbs and transform into the Cosmic Fury Rangers.

Article continues after ad

“Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd,” reads the description. “Billy’s expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix will premiere the 10-episode season on September 9, 2023.

You can read more about Netflix shows, movies and projects here, and the full cast list for the Power Rangers reunion special here.