5 horrifying possession movies you should watch after The Deliverance

So, you’ve just managed to make your way through Netflix’s The Deliverance – well, Netflix works hard, but the Devil works harder, and there’s plenty more possession movies out there.

The Deliverance is based on a shocking (and supposedly real-life) haunting case that took over the lives of Latoya Ammons and her family. Naturally, Netflix turned it into a horror movie that’s since climbed the streaming charts.

Possession movies have been a core element in many of the genre’s best picks, and has even resulted in some of 2024’s best horror movies.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, you might be craving more exorcisms, hauntings, and demons (the unholy trinity) after watching The Deliverance, and we’ve got you covered with our list of the 5 possession movies you need to watch next. Just make sure you say your prayers…

1. The Exorcist (1973)

Warner Bros.

What it’s about: A mother-daughter duo are terrorized by a foul-mouthed and disgusting demon who takes over the body of the young girl, with only a struggling priest to aid them in their quest to save the innocent soul.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What we think: How could we talk about the art of possession movies without starting with the OG? The big daddy demon? Based on one of the genuinely most frightening novels of all time, The Exorcist is not only one of the best horror movies to grace the big screen, but essentially defined the sub-genre.

Crawling upside-down? Check. Incoherent Latin babbling? Check. Green vomit? Check. But behind the obvious scare factor of the movie, there are many hidden details that make The Exorcist even more haunting. On-set stories like the casting of a real-life serial killer and the devastating injury to Ellen Burstyn are horrific, turning the movie from a piece of fiction into a real-world legend.

Article continues after ad

2. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Sony Pictures Releasing

What it’s about: Loosely based on the exorcism of Anneliese Michel (and the book by Felicitas D. Goodman detailing the ordeal), The Exorcism of Emily Rose follows the legal defense of a priest who faces a homicide charge after a failed exorcism.

Article continues after ad

What we think: The story of Anneliese Michel is one of the most shocking and controversial exorcism cases in the real world, so it’s no wonder it ended up inspiring a movie. What makes it stand out among its competitors is the mix of courtroom drama and classic horror, which makes the atmosphere unpredictable.

Article continues after ad

The possession scenes themselves are also truly disturbing and unenjoyable to watch, as they should be!

3. The Conjuring (2013)

Warner Bros.

What it’s about: Based on the real-life haunting of the Perron family in Rhode Island in 1971, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren see to a new case that involves the gradual takeover of an entire family at the hands of an evil spirit.

What we think: Possession movies are all the better when they’re based on supposedly real-life cases, and The Conjuring is a top-tier example of this. Although James Wan’s 2013 horror has turned into a fully-fledged franchise at this point, the first movie is a truly bone-chilling piece of work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The combination of dramatization and dedication to telling the story of the Perrons seems pretty effortless, relying on the smaller moments of uncertainty and strangeness as it does the louder, larger scares. Both tactics are done immensely well, and will leave you feeling like you can’t breathe in relaxation for even a moment.

4. The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lionsgate

What it’s about: An experienced exorcist gets more than he bargained for when he turns up with a documentary crew to assist a possessed farmer’s daughter.

Article continues after ad

What we think: The Last Exorcism isn’t the only found-footage possession movie on this list, but it’s the one that’s least afraid to play with the format. The documentary-style approach allows for the characters to interact with the audience in an unusual way, drawing us in closer than we want to be.

Gory and undeniably eerie, The Last Exorcism seems like standard horror fare at first, but if you’re looking for a truly spooky exorcism story, then this isn’t one to underestimate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paramount Pictures

What it’s about: After a young couple (Katie and Micah) move in together, they set up a camera in their bedroom to record any potential supernatural activity, which is increasingly likely considering Katie’s paranormal past.

What we think: It became cooler to hate Paranormal Activity than it did to love it faster than the blink of an eye, but there’s no denying that the now seven-film-deep franchise managed to revitalize the possession movie. The found-footage format took on a new form, and many dubbed it to be unwatchably scary at the time of its release.

Article continues after ad

Now, it’s something of a joke when compared to more frightening, high-art horror movies. But it’s actually the closest thing to The Deliverance on this list you’ll get. A normal, everyday home becomes entrapped by strange and threatening spirits, all building up to a hostile takeover. The sense that you’re never safe within your own walls. The format allows the feeling that this could happen to anyone at any time, and really, what’s scarier than that?

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guides to the best horror movies on Amazon Prime and the best horror movies on Disney Plus. You can also take a look at the best serial killer documentaries, for more real-world tales.

Article continues after ad

Don’t miss all the new movies coming out this month, too.