Where are the Pop Star Academy: Katseye members now?

Undergoing the rigorous training that goes into making K-pop groups, a group of 20 contestants battled it out for one of six spots in Katseye, taking part in missions for the survival reality series The Debut: Dream Academy.
Following Katseye’s debut EP ‘SIS (Soft Is Strong)’ on August 16, Pop Star Academy landed on the streaming service, giving a behind the scenes look at the trainees and their journeys.
Abby – US
In Episode 1, 18-year-old contestant Abby from Colorado is the first to be eliminated, as the HYBE x Geffen team felt she wasn’t quite as far along in her singing and dancing career as they needed her to be.
However, they praised her unique voice and her work ethic, and she’s now putting those skills to good use, having released her solo album ‘Fall Behind’ under the name Abby Paradise earlier this year.
You can keep tabs on her journey via her Instagram page.
Adela – Slovakia
Although Adela Jergova was a favorite among both the execs and the group as a whole, after the first mission, the 20-year-old’s dream of becoming an idol came to an end when she received the least votes from the public.
However, Adela continues to post on her Instagram and TikTok channels, where she’s receiving plenty of praise and support for her involvement in Pop Star Academy.
Brooklyn – US
Brooklyn Van Zandt was one of four trainees eliminated after the second mission, with Episode 6 of the docu-series sparking backlash after the news was delivered to the group via a TV screen rather than face-to-face.
However, the 18-year-old took the news on the chin, and is now producing her own music. As well as amassing more than a million followers on TikTok, Brooklyn recently released her single ‘Unknown Caller’.
Celeste – Argentina
Celeste Diaz makes it far in the competition, performing in mission three with the song ‘Buttons’ by The Pussycat Dolls. However, she’s eliminated before making it to the final 10.
If you want to keep tabs on what she’s up to now, head to her Instagram page, where she’s receiving plenty of praise for her performances on Pop Star Academy.
Emily – US
Right from the start, Emily Kelavos wowed the execs with her dancing capabilities and her work ethic, becoming the first contestant to make it to ‘Group A’ of dancers. She continued to improve on her vocals too, making it to the final 10.
In the finale, however, she didn’t make it through to become a member of Katseye. But she continues to show off her impeccable dancing skills on TikTok and Instagram, with fans now calling for the 19-year-old to star in a Britney Spears biopic.
Ezrela – Australia
Another of the trainees who made it to the final 10, viewers at home were rooting for Exrela to make it into Katseye thanks to her positive attitude and star power. But after the final mission and voting round, the 21-year-old didn’t make the cut.
She’s now living her best life after the release of Pop Star Academy, sharing dance videos and life updates on her TikTok and Instagram pages.
Hinari – Japan
As the youngest in the group, Hinari, who was just 14 years old when she joined Dream Academy, was looked after by her peers. She joined the trainees a little later, but was immediately praised for her star quality.
Hinari was eliminated in Episode 5 alongside Adela, and while she was disappointed, she says, “I think I’ll keep trying without giving up from now on. I think both my skills and heart have grown.” And her Instagram followers believe she will go on to do great things.
Iliya – Belarus
Quickly proving to be a favorite among the execs, Iliya stood out for her vocal skills. After making it through to the second mission, she was eliminated alongside Brooklyn and two other trainees.
The 22-year-old continues to share singing content on her various social media channels, including on TikTok where she currently has 2.8 million followers.
Karlee – US
