Where are the Pop Star Academy: Katseye members now?

While you might know the members of Katseye, where are the Dream Academy contestants who didn’t make the cut now?

Pop Star Academy: Katseye is a new documentary series from Netflix that goes behind the scenes of the making of HYBE x Geffen’s first “global girl group.”

Undergoing the rigorous training that goes into making K-pop groups, a group of 20 contestants battled it out for one of six spots in Katseye, taking part in missions for the survival reality series The Debut: Dream Academy.

Article continues after ad

Following Katseye’s debut EP ‘SIS (Soft Is Strong)’ on August 16, Pop Star Academy landed on the streaming service, giving a behind the scenes look at the trainees and their journeys.

Abby – US

Netflix

In Episode 1, 18-year-old contestant Abby from Colorado is the first to be eliminated, as the HYBE x Geffen team felt she wasn’t quite as far along in her singing and dancing career as they needed her to be.

Article continues after ad

However, they praised her unique voice and her work ethic, and she’s now putting those skills to good use, having released her solo album ‘Fall Behind’ under the name Abby Paradise earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

You can keep tabs on her journey via her Instagram page.

Adela – Slovakia

Although Adela Jergova was a favorite among both the execs and the group as a whole, after the first mission, the 20-year-old’s dream of becoming an idol came to an end when she received the least votes from the public.

However, Adela continues to post on her Instagram and TikTok channels, where she’s receiving plenty of praise and support for her involvement in Pop Star Academy.

Article continues after ad

Brooklyn – US

Netflix

Brooklyn Van Zandt was one of four trainees eliminated after the second mission, with Episode 6 of the docu-series sparking backlash after the news was delivered to the group via a TV screen rather than face-to-face.

However, the 18-year-old took the news on the chin, and is now producing her own music. As well as amassing more than a million followers on TikTok, Brooklyn recently released her single ‘Unknown Caller’.

Article continues after ad

Celeste – Argentina

Netflix

Celeste Diaz makes it far in the competition, performing in mission three with the song ‘Buttons’ by The Pussycat Dolls. However, she’s eliminated before making it to the final 10.

Article continues after ad

If you want to keep tabs on what she’s up to now, head to her Instagram page, where she’s receiving plenty of praise for her performances on Pop Star Academy.

Emily – US

Netflix

Right from the start, Emily Kelavos wowed the execs with her dancing capabilities and her work ethic, becoming the first contestant to make it to ‘Group A’ of dancers. She continued to improve on her vocals too, making it to the final 10.

In the finale, however, she didn’t make it through to become a member of Katseye. But she continues to show off her impeccable dancing skills on TikTok and Instagram, with fans now calling for the 19-year-old to star in a Britney Spears biopic.

Article continues after ad

Ezrela – Australia

Another of the trainees who made it to the final 10, viewers at home were rooting for Exrela to make it into Katseye thanks to her positive attitude and star power. But after the final mission and voting round, the 21-year-old didn’t make the cut.

Article continues after ad

She’s now living her best life after the release of Pop Star Academy, sharing dance videos and life updates on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

Hinari – Japan

Netflix

As the youngest in the group, Hinari, who was just 14 years old when she joined Dream Academy, was looked after by her peers. She joined the trainees a little later, but was immediately praised for her star quality.

Article continues after ad

Hinari was eliminated in Episode 5 alongside Adela, and while she was disappointed, she says, “I think I’ll keep trying without giving up from now on. I think both my skills and heart have grown.” And her Instagram followers believe she will go on to do great things.

Iliya – Belarus

Netflix

Quickly proving to be a favorite among the execs, Iliya stood out for her vocal skills. After making it through to the second mission, she was eliminated alongside Brooklyn and two other trainees.

Article continues after ad

The 22-year-old continues to share singing content on her various social media channels, including on TikTok where she currently has 2.8 million followers.

Article continues after ad

Karlee – US