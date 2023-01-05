Poker Face series: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

The latest project from acclaimed director Rian Johnson, Poker Face, follows a human lie detector as she untangles a web of crime and mystery.

Fresh off the success of Glass Onion, Rian Johnson wasted no time in showing off his newest mystery project, a series that will air on Peacock called Poker Face.

The show will follow Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can always tell when someone is lying as she solves a crime of the week. Loaded with special guest stars, the show promises all of the intrigue one would expect from a Rian Johnson project.

Here is everything we know so far about Poker Face.

Poker Face is set to debut on January 26, 2023 on Peacock.

Poker Face: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Poker Face was released on January 5, 2023 and can be seen below.

The trailer gives us a look at the case-of-the-week format, as Charlie will be on the run throughout the show and will encounter crime after crime, which she will assist in solving.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Poker Face: Who is in the cast?

Natasha Lyonne stars as the series protagonist, Charlie Cale, a casino worker with an impeccable ability to determine when someone is lying to her.

Other recurring characters will include Benjamin Bratt as head of security where Cale works, and Dascha Polanco as Charlie’s friend Natalie.

The initial cast includes many notable guest stars who will appear in various episodes, including some notable names such as Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Castaneda, Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Luis Guzman, Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Cherry Jones, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Clea DuVall, Rowan Blanchard, and Adrien Brody.

Poker Face: What do we know about the plot?

The official synopsis describes the show as a “mystery-of-the-week” following “Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

This article will be updated when we learn more.