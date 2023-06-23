Pokemon Horizons reveals first look at Iono in new episode trailer

A new teaser trailer for the Pokemon Horizons series gave fans a sneak peek at Iono, a controversial figure from the Paldea region and the Scarlet and Violet games.

Fans have already seen a number of figures from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games debut in the Pokemon Horizons series.

Nemona and Artazon Gym Leader Brassius are among those names, and another figure from the Paldea region is set to debut in the coming weeks.

Iono, one of the more loved — or hated, depending on who is asked — figures from the Paldea region is set to make her debut.

Iono confirmed for Pokemon Horizons

The twelfth episode of the Pokemon Horizons series aired in Japan on June 23. The episode featured the continued story of the giant Arbolina, as well as the debut of Lucca. Lucca is the mother of protagonist Liko, as she was seen speaking with Pokemon Professor Friede.

After the episode finished in Japan, an extended trailer of what’s to come in Horizons aired. Among the characters featured in the trailer was Iono, the leader of the Levincia City Gym.

Iono is one of the more interesting characters in the Paldea region and the Scarlet and Violet games. The gym leader is a well-known streamer in the region, and she’s known to be one that prioritizes engagement on her videos.

Not to mention, she’s a character that evokes a lot of emotion out of Pokemon fans. Some love the eccentric gym leader, while others can’t stand her.

The Levincia Gym leader also gained notoriety among Pokemon TCG card collectors. Two of the most expensive cards in the recently released Paldea Evolved TCG are Iono Trainer cards, and her Special Illustration Rare has the highest market price ($126.24) on TCGPlayer among cards in the set.

The thirteenth episode of Pokemon Horizons is set to air on July 14.