Pokemon Horizons just revealed why Paldea’s mysterious towers exist

Almost two years after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet first launched, the Pokemon Horizons anime has finally revealed why mysterious stone towers are scattered all across the Paldea region.

Anyone who has played Pokemon Scarlet or Violet will have encountered one of these strange, T-shaped towers at one point or another. Gameplay-wise, these stone structures aren’t too important, with their only practical use being the guaranteed Gimmighoul spawns found atop them.

However, we now know their historical purpose, with a scene in Episode 57 – A Terapagos I Had Never Known – of the Pokemon Horizons anime revealing their origins at last.

While exploring a Paldean ruin with the main cast, Naranja Academy’s history teacher Raifort spots a distant watchtower and states, “Back when Paldea was divided into multiple countries, the emperor built them to keep watch on neighboring countries.”

This small but important detail was spotted by Pokemon fan and artist SoulSilverArt, who expressed, “It’s been literally years, but thanks to Pokemon Horizons we finally know more about what the old ruined towers in Paldea are/were. It’s so nice that we can learn about little(maybe cut)SV details from the anipoke.”

This may even be a historical reference, with one comment pointing out, “Actually, as a Spaniard, and knowing they took reference of Spain to create Paldea it makes sense cause’ in the past, Spain was divided into 5 regions, Portugal, Aragón, Castilla, Navarra, and Granada,” though a follow-up would correct Portugal to Condade of Leon.

This idea isn’t that farfetched, as Pokemon has often leaned on reality to add depth to its own world. Most notably, every mainline region is based on a real-world location, with Paldea itself heavily inspired by the Iberian Peninsula.

Historical references are regularly woven into the world’s creatures too. Pokemon like Stonjourner and Sigilyph are inspired by Stonehenge and ancient Nazca Lines respectively, with each paying tribute to historic landmarks.

Regardless of whether the watchtowers’ true purpose can be linked back to reality, it’s interesting to see the anime revealing more about Paldea’s lore. To learn more about Pokemon Horizons, find out if Ash Ketchum makes an appearance and Nidothing’s true identity.

