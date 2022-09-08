PLL: Original Sin renewed for second season by HBO Max

After recently airing the finale to its first season, PLL: Original Sin has received the green light for a Season 2 on the HBO Max streaming service.

Co-created by Riverdale executive Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latest Pretty Little Liars series stars a cast of five new Liars. Each one finds themselves sucked into a mystery that dates back to their parents’ high school years.

And in true PLL fashion, the mysterious “A” rests at the center of it all, as does another small town setting – Millwood.

The freshman season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted with a three-episode premiere on July 28. Season 1’s 10th and final episode hit HBO Max last month on August 18. But the story isn’t over yet.

PLL: Original Sin Season 2 renewal confirmed for HBO Max

Warner Bros.-Discovery’s HBO Max service is granting a sophomore season to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Details about when exactly new episodes will air have, understandably, yet to surface.

Head of Originals for the platform, Sarah Aubrey, said this about the acclaimed reboot series: “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received.”

Series co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring released a joint statement, expressing their excitement to continue exploring the Liars’ friendships, secrets, and romances.

Presumably, PLL: Original Sin Season 2 will once more star Bailee Madison (Imogen), Chandler Kinney (Tabby), Zaria (Faran), Malia Pyles (Mouse), Maia Reffico (Noa).

The original Pretty Little Liars debuted on ABC Family (now Freeform) in the summer of 2010. For seven seasons, viewers followed the first generation of Liars in their repeated attempts to unravel the mystery of “A.”

PLL’s success helped spawn incredible careers for the likes of Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell. In addition to Original Sin, other spinoffs have included Ravenswood and The Perfectionists.