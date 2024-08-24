Pinocchio: Unstrung poster accused of “copying” marketing for iconic horror franchise

As the Poohniverse expands, the Pinocchio: Unstrung poster has been accused of copying another horror movie based on an iconic doll.

Thanks to the ironic success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (a critical flop but smash success at the box office), the slate of new movies surrounding public domain characters is now tackling the little wooden puppet known as Pinocchio.

Alongside Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Pinocchio: Unstrung is helping to grow The Twisted Childhood Universe (informally known as the Poohniverse). However, the poster for the upcoming horror movie has been accused of copying another classic flick’s marketing, and it involves another famous doll: Chucky.

When comparing the new poster for Pinocchio: Unstrung and the 2019 reboot of Child’s Play, one Reddit user noted how the first “copies” the latter.

Indeed, the two posters are rather similar, featuring the respective villains walking away from their victims, Woody from Toy Story in the case of Child’s Play and Geppetto in the Pinocchio: Unstrung poster.

The Child’s Play poster made reference to the Toy Story character at the time, since the release of the horror reboot coincided with the release of Toy Story 4. Woody wasn’t the only victim, with Buzz, Rex, Hamm and Slinky all getting their own versions of a tragic death at the hands of Chucky.

“This poster brings me back to 2019 for the Child’s Play Reboot. They look so similar,” noted one X user.

“Is this a new version of the Chucky movie?!?” another asked.

One comment pointed out: “1. Pinocchio was already public domain, why did they wait until now? 2. This is literally that one Child’s Play reboot poster.”

“This is literally just the Toy Story 4 parody poster that was made for Child’s Play (2019), but with Pinocchio and Geppetto in place of Chucky and Woody, and flipped around,” said a forth.

Pinocchio: Unstrung will be directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, with a theatrical release planned for 2025.

For more, check out all the 2024 horror movies to get excited about.