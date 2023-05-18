Pink Panther reboot reportedly set to cast Eddie Murphy in live-action & CGI hybrid

Eddie Murphy will reportedly star in a new Pink Panther reboot, with the project set to be a hybrid of live-action and CGI content.

After years of being on the shelf, it appears that the Pink Panther is set to return to the big screen in a massive way. As first outlined by The Hollywood Reporter, acting icon Eddie Murphy is in talks to star in an upcoming adaptation of the beloved Pink Panther.

According to sources, the new rendition will be a live-action/CGI hybrid. In a similar style to the likes of Space Jam, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and others.

The movie will allegedly be in the style of a classic buddy cop film, with Murphy’s take on Inspector Clouseau teaming up with the Pink Panther for the first time ever on the big screen.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer The original Pink Panther movies are cult classics as are the more recent Steve Martin-led versions.

However, insiders did report that the project is still in the very early stages of development. As a result, it is likely we won’t see the film releases for a while. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on everything new about the Pink Panther film as it comes out.

As well as this, it has been reported that Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

The original Pink Panther movies starred Peter Sellers as the iconic Inspector Clouseau. After the success of the films, an animated TV series based on the character of the Pink Panther was created. One that would go on to be a massive hit and develop a cult following by fans.

Eddie Murphy may be doing less than what he did during the 1990s and early 2000s, however, the actor is slowly but surely coming back into the spotlight. After all, he is set to return as Donkey in the upcoming Shrek 5 film.

While many may not be familiar with the movies or the cartoon, the theme song developed for the character is one that most people will know and at least have heard throughout the years.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.