Petition to remove Blake Lively from It Ends With Us receives thousands of signatures

Although the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni trial isn’t set to start until March 2026, the ongoing It Ends With Us drama continues to make headlines, with the latest being a petition to remove Lively’s credit from the movie altogether.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have been accused of hijacking the It Ends With Us production from director and star Baldoni before launching a campaign to bury him. Lively, meanwhile, has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the 2024 movie.

Both sides are suing over various allegations, but the case took a turn last week when Baldoni’s legal team published a website featuring an amended copy of the lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and associated parties, alongside a detailed timeline of events.

The controversy even spilled over into Super Bowl 2025, where Lively was notably absent, and Taylor Swift – one of her closest friends – was met with boos, fueling further speculation about the backlash surrounding the case.

Petition to remove Blake Lively from It Ends With Us nears its goal

A change.org petition to have Blake Lively’s Producers Guild of America (PGA) credit from It Ends With Us has received 8,515 signatures at the time of writing since launching on February 2, 2025, nearly reaching its 10,000 goal.

Lively is credited for her role as an actor, having portrayed Lily Bloom alongside Baldoni’s Ryle Kincaid, but she’s also listed as a producer. The petition is a call to action, requesting that the PGA revokes this credit from the movie.

Jaziel Hernandez, who started the petition, wrote, “We urge the Producers Guild of America (PGA) to remove Blake Lively’s PGA credit from the film It Ends with Us.

“This credit was obtained through extortion and threats, rather than merit or legitimate contribution. Granting such recognition undermines the integrity of the industry and disrespects those who truly earn their titles.

“We stand for fairness and ethical standards in filmmaking. Blake Lively does not deserve this credit. Sign this petition to demand accountability and ensure that only those who contribute meaningfully to a production receive the recognition they deserve.”

Alongside the thousands of signatures, the appeal has received dozens of comments from participants explaining their reason for supporting.

“According to the legal filings, she leveraged false allegations and behind the scenes pressure to seize creative control of the film, sidelining Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, who originally acquired the rights and developed the project for years,” said one.

“The PGA’s certification process exists to ensure that only legitimate producers, those who actually do the work, receive credit. If the PGA allows Lively to keep this credit, it sets a dangerous precedent where anyone powerful can bully their way into a producer title.”

“Blake Lively used extortion to get this credit wrested away from its rightful owner,” wrote another, while a third added, “She forced Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer to give her this credit by manipulation and bullying, that is not right.”

Despite the support for the petition, some spectators have questioned whether it will lead to action. Over on Reddit, one asked whether her credit will “magically disappear” once it reaches 10,000 signatures.

“Is the PGA bound by change.org? Or is this just to get their attention? I really don’t think the PGA is going to remove her credit because of this petition,” they continued.

Another agreed, “This is the question I was going to ask too. I mean do these petitions really actually do anything?

“I’ve seen petitions with a million+ signatures that don’t seem to have an actual effect of change for the given subject. At best they just seem to draw public attention and that’s about it.”

