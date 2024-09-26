Petition to free Menendez brothers hits over 300k signatures after major claim

The Menendez brothers are back in the spotlight thanks to two new Netflix titles, yet thousands of campaigners have already petitioned to free them.

If you’ve been anywhere near your Netflix home page recently, you’ll have seen Ryan Murphy’s latest series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story plastered all over it. If you have a keen eye for all things true crime and documentaries, you might also have seen a new doc coming out on the same subject.

Both of these things have been a catalyst for eyes on a campaign for the pair – who are currently fighting their case from prison – and a petition to free them. It currently has over 300,000 signatures and hinges on one key detail.

Those running the petition claim key evidence was excluded from the second trial after their original trial for the murders of their parents in 1996, something which allegedly stemmed from ongoing sexual abuse, resulting in a deadlocked jury.

An official statement from creator Micailla Beachman reads: “The original trial contained information, evidence, and testimonies that caused a mistrial, of which I firmly believe was and is the truth.

“The second trial removed that defense evidence in ignorance of child sexual abuse statistics & lack of humaneness making all given information useless in the final prosecution.

Beachman continued “My views of this whole case, from the significance to the relevance the bill California has passed, the year 2020 is the year that Erik & Lyle Menendez should have received fair retrial as well as mercy.

“Their time in prison has not been anything less than productive, educational, and motivational.”

One comment under the petition reads “Child sexual abuse is a disgusting, heinous and inexcusable crime. I feel the Menendez brothers deserve a chance to be heard.”

Since Murphy’s new TV show dropped on the streaming service, Eric Menendez has blasted the “horrible and blatant lies” fictionalized on screen.

Murphy responded to the remarks “I think it’s interesting that he’s issued a statement without having seen the show. It’s really, really hard if it’s your life, to see your life up on screen.”

Legal experts have commented that the case is a “grey area” and not as simple as guilt or innocence.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix now. There’s also a new documentary about the case coming to Netflix on October 7. Until then, learn more about the case with our guides to the Monsters’ toupee and where Dr. Jerome Oziel is now.