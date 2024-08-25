Peter Dinklage leaves fans disappointed with update on his unreleased superhero movie

A year after his black comedy movie The Toxic Avenger premiere, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage gave fans an unexpected update on the status of his latest project.

Despite playing the smarter character in Game of Thrones for eight seasons, Dinklage decided to keep his toes dipped in the fantasy world as he signed on to play the leading role in the superhero movie The Toxic Avenger.

The fifth installment in the franchise and a reboot of the 1984 cult classic, the 2023 reboot premiered at Fantastic Fest and was greatly praised.

Article continues after ad

However, despite its success at the festival, the movie was never given an official release date. And it looks like not even its lead actor has any idea of when it will come out as Dinklage told ComicBook, “I’m not a producer on it [so] I don’t know.”

However, Dinklage has not lost faith that the Toxic Avenger will premiere sometime in the future, adding, “I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket … He’s incredible. He’s one of my favorite people and favorite artists. So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Toxic Avenger tells the story of Winston Gooze, a janitor diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment his boss refuses to pay for.

After he falls into a vat of toxic waste after trying to rob the company he works for, Winston transforms into a deformed monster that sets out to get revenge against all the people who have wronged him.

The most significant difference between the 1984 movie and Dinklage’s reboot is that Winston is more of an anti-hero. In contrast, his predecessor, Melvin Ferd Junko III, fought crime like a traditional superhero.

Article continues after ad

The Toxic Avenger currently has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics describing it as “comically violent, absurdly gory, and extremely silly.”

One viewer went so far as to hype the movie up as “exactly what the post-Marvel superhero genre needs right now” due to its commitment to showcasing “all the gore and immature comedy that made the original beloved.”

Article continues after ad

While you wait for The Toxic Avenger to premiere, you can check out all the new movies on streaming and our guide to the best movies of 2024 so far.