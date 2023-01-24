Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.

Amid critical acclaim and surprising viewership, HBO renewed the show for a second season less than a month after its first episode premiered on the network.

Ahead of the release of Perry Mason Season 2, here’s what we know about the next chapter so far, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot. “Who doesn’t like stacked odds?”

Article continues after ad

Perry Mason Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on March 6, 2023.

Season 2 will have eight episodes in total and air in weekly installments. For viewers across the pond and elsewhere, it will be available to stream on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and other regional providers.

While it was originally envisaged as a limited series, HBO decided to give it another season in July 2020.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, told Deadline: “It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason.

“Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

Article continues after ad

In April 2021, showrunners Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald left the show and were replaced by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, the creators of The Knick.

Perry Mason Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Perry Mason Season 2, and you can watch it below:

While only a small glimpse of what’s to come, the teaser trailer shows Rhys’ Mason waking up in the middle of the night, armed with a gun. We also get a sneak peek at the mysteries coming the lawyer’s way, including the murder of an oil scion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Perry Mason Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Perry Mason Season 2 includes:

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Juliet Rylance as Della Street

Chris Chalk as Paul Drake

Eric Lange as Detective Gene Holcomb

Justin Kirk as Hamilton Burger

Diarra Kilpatrick as Clara Drake

Katherine Waterston as Ginny Ames

Season 2 will also introduce lots of new faces to the mix, including Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin, Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci, Tommy Dewey, and Jen Tullock.

Article continues after ad

As per Deadline, Astin will play Sunny Gryce, “who embodies the American Dream… to a fault. Perry and Della’s new client, he’s a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, and he’ll make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.”

As for Tullock, she’ll play Anita St. Pierre, “​​a successful screenwriter and the rare woman who’s made a name for herself in a man’s world. Stylish, confident, and witty, Anita crashes into Della’s world and shows her a side of life and love that she’s been missing.”

Article continues after ad

Tatiana Maslany, who portrayed Sister Alice, won’t be returning for Season 2. This has been attributed to scheduling conflicts, likely as a result of her role as She-Hulk in the MCU.

Perry Mason Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered.

“When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7