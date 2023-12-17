Percy Jackson star boldly claims fight with Harry Potter would be an easy win

The star of the new Percy Jackson series has weighed in on the online debate of who would win between Percy and Harry Potter.

Percy Jackson fans are waiting on pins and needles for the release of the Disney+ reboot of the beloved novel franchise — Percy Jackson and the Olympians — which is set to release near Christmas.

The show will follow tween demigod Percy Jackson as he comes to terms with his newfound divine powers just in time for the powerful god Zeus to accuse him of stealing his master lightning bolt, which he must restore order to Olympus before it’s too late.

The Percy Jackson franchise has a long history of being compared to the other teen driven fantasy series Harry Potter and during a recent promotional press stop, the star of the new Percy Jackson series weighed on the ongoing debate on who would win in a fight between Percy and Harry Potter.

Percy Jackson star thinks he could take on Harry Potter

Walker Scobell, who plays Percy in the new Disney+ series, recently appeared on a live recording of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast where he was asked who he thinks would win in a fight between Percy and Harry Potter.

Fans of both franchises have been arguing over this fight card for years as both boys are pretty powerful in their own right as Percy is half god and Harry is a full blood wizard whose escaped death since he was a baby.

However, Scobell doesn’t think there’s any debate to be had on the topic as he told host Josh Horowitz that there “would not be a fight at all” between the demigod and wizard, implying that Percy could easily overtake Harry.

Percy Jackson fans were quick to take the clip of Scobell’s stance on the fight and run with it on Twitter as they praised him for standing his ground on the debate.

“Walker saying Percy would beat Harry Potter in a fight and he’s right,” one Twitter user wrote with along with the clip of Scobell during the podcast.

Another user stated that Scobell was “so real” for standing on Percy’s “business” when asked the question while another expressed that Scobell’s response to the Percy vs. Harry debate had them “SCREAMINGGGG.”

Percy Jackson & the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on December 20. Check out our other Percy Jackson content here.