Percy Jackson Season 2 teaser has everybody stressed for one urgent reason

A year after the Disney Plus series reignited a love for the Rick Riordan book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 finally has a teaser.

The fantasy show got some airtime at D23 this year, with fans getting a sneak peek at the upcoming Percy Jackson Season 2. The Disney Plus show was considered successful, giving fans the adaptation they’d been looking for after a fairly disastrous double-bill of movies in 2010 and 2013.

The TV show follows Percy, a young boy who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon, which makes him a demigod. He then trains at Camp Half-Blood, where he meets other kids just like him, including Grover Underwood, a satyr, and Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Although Season 2 is only a week into production, the teaser does include footage of a huge Gladiator-style chariot race. But the preview has raised concerns among fans, with the biggest being that Disney Plus needs to get this show done sooner rather than later, thanks to the rapid aging of the cast.

In the books, Percy is 12 years old when his adventures begin. Although the first season did a good job of casting younger actors to play the main roles, the time it takes to turn each season around is clearly taking its toll.

The teaser includes glimpses of Percy himself, played by Walker Scobell. His voice in the clips is notably deeper than it was in the first season, and it’s causing fans to ask Disney for some urgency in the production. (At the time of writing, no further seasons have been confirmed beyond Season 2.)

“His voice changed so much he sounds all jaded and sh*tnsjsjskd,” noted one X user.

Others agreed, adding: “They’re really gonna need to like speed up the production of these seasons because Walker’s voice has already dropped.” And: “His voice??? Our son is growing up.”

“WALKER’S VOICE GOT SO DEEP,” said another.

“His voice got low lmao,” one comment said. “They need to shoot Season 3 yesterday or else this cast will be in their 20’s by Season 5.”

