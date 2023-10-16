Percy Jackson fans poke fun at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first look

Percy Jackson fans joked about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first look image from the new Disney+ series based on the book of the same name.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ve heard that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has received a series reboot under Disney+.

The show — which is based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel series of the same name — follows Percy, a teenage demigod, after he gets accused of stealing Zeus’ thunderbolt and has to go on an adventure to clear his name.

Article continues after ad

While the book series saw two movie adaptations in 2010 and 2013, a new TV series is coming December 2023 and first looks of the characters have been released, but some fans are roasting one picture in particular: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s.

Article continues after ad

Percy Jackson fans mock low effort first look of Miranda

Over the weekend, the Percy Jackson released first looks of all their major characters plus some supporting cast.

It was super fun to see the main threesome of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri along with the late Lance Reddick.

Article continues after ad

However, when it came to Miranda, who plays Hermes, the messenger of the gods, a lot of fans made fun of the fact that Miranda looks exactly like his regular self and not much like a powerful magical being.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Now, while a lot of fans clowned on Miranda for being himself in a high-budget Disney+ series, other Twitter users pointed out that the gods in Percy Jackson and the Olympians adopt human disguises while on Earth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So it may seem like Miranda is just a regular guy, but that’s how Hermes would look if he was amongst humans, not gods.

While not everyone may like Miranda’s look in Percy Jackson, at least it seems like a lot of fans will be tuning in to check out his performance in the show.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on December 20, 2023, through Disney+. You can check out our other TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | Black Mirror Season 6 | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Severance Season 2