Pennyworth DC series canceled by HBO Max after three seasons

HBO Max has announced that Pennyworth – the prequel series about Batman’s beloved butler – has been canceled and will no longer be moving ahead with a fourth season.

At the end of 2022, the third season of Pennyworth aired on HBO. Since then, fans have been wondering if the show would get picked up for another season. As first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, we can now confirm that Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler, has officially been canceled by HBO.

A spokesperson for HBO Max told The Hollywood Reporter, “while HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world.”

The same spokesperson then went on to add that, “an incredible blend of action, drama, and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains.”

The news of this cancelation marks yet another DC project to get the axe already in 2023. Just recently, Dexerto reported that other shows such as Titans and Doom Patrol, had also been canceled. And with James Gunn and the DC executives planning to completely revamp the universe, the news that these shows and other projects are being put to rest is likely to become a common theme in the coming months as new charactercome into the fold.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether or not other DC shows such as Superman & Lois will also be getting shut down. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if they are and what the future of the DCEU holds.

