Pedro Pascal fans swoon over him joining Bad Bunny on SNL

SNL fans were treated to Pedro Pascal’s appearance on a recent episode where singer Bad Bunny was hosting and performing.

Saturday Night Live has come out of the gate swinging with their first two episodes back on air after the writer’s strike ended.

Their first week saw Pete Davidson hosting with Ice Spice as the musical guest. But, other celebrities also took the stage as Taylor Swift introduced Ice Spice’s performances and Travis Kelce made a cameo during a football-related sketch.

And the trend of A-listers showing up to SNL continued as fans were shocked and delighted to see Pedro Pascal during Bad Bunny’s recent episode.

Pascal crashed Bad Bunny’s SNL episode and fans loved it

Bad Bunny recently hosted the second episode of Saturday Night Live after the series finally returned for their 49th season.

While giving his opening monologue, Bad Bunny was suddenly interrupted by The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal, who joked that he was there to translate for Bad Bunny.

Unsurprisingly, SNL viewers were over the moon to see the two talented men together and interacting. Below are the best responses to their reunion:

Pascal didn’t just join for Bad Bunny for his monologue, he even appeared in a sketch where he and Bad Bunny played older Hispanic women.

The sketch saw a mother (Pascal) and aunt (Bad Bunny) fawn over a young man who brought his girlfriend home for the first time.

While Pascal and Bad Bunny excel in their respective fields of dramatic acting and singing, it was so fun to see them let loose and show off their comedy acting chops for once.

For more TV and movie coverage, click here.