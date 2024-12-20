Peaky Blinders movie gets major update from Netflix and fans are excited

By order of the Peaky Blinders, it’s time to get excited about the upcoming feature-length movie based on the Cillian Murphy gangster show, especially after Netflix shared a major update.

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders debuted in 2013, centering on the titular Birmingham crime gang and their exploits in the aftermath of the First World War. Alongside its gripping storyline, the ensemble cast, led by Murphy as Tommy Shelby, has been praised for bringing the characters to life.

The story came to a close with Season 6 in 2022… or so we thought. You see, Netflix acquired the rights to the BBC show for US distribution in 2014, and in June 2024 – following rising fan demand after the finale – the streaming service ordered a Peaky Blinders movie.

The film, currently believed to be titled The Immortal Man, serves as a continuation of the TV series, centering on the Shelby family during World War II. As we eagerly await updates, Netflix just dropped some exciting news.

The streamer took to social media to reveal that filming had wrapped up for the Peaky Blinders movie, while also sharing a first-look image of Murphy’s Tommy Shelby alongside newcomer Barry Keoghan in a currently undisclosed role.

“THAT’S A WRAP. The Peaky Blinders film has completed production,” Netflix wrote on X/Twitter.

Earlier this week, Nadia Stacey – a hair and makeup set artist for the project – shared a photo of artwork showing Murphy and Keoghan’s characters with the words The Immortal Man.

Although Netflix has yet to confirm this, it’s believed this will be the title of the Peaky Blinders movie. Stacey also wrote the name in the caption, saying it’s been one of her “favorite jobs ever.”

Alongside Murphy, other returning cast members include Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly.

Meanwhile, Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson, Pulp Fiction’s Tim Roth, and The Batman’s Jay Lycurgo join Keoghan as the high-profile newcomers whose roles are being kept under wraps for now.

There’s no official release date for the anticipated movie just yet, but Knight spoke with Paris Match this week, saying he hopes it will be ready for the end of 2025.

The creator also expressed the potential for another spinoff series centering around the flagship family. “We’re going to focus on the new generation through a series whose events will resume after World War II,” he said. “And then, who knows? Why not a clothing line?”

Fans are excited about the Shelby family’s return

It’s safe to say the latest update has sparked plenty of excitement among Peaky Blinders fans, with one writing under Netflix’s post, “One of my favorite shows of all time. So stoked for this movie!”

“Can’t wait to see what the Shelby family has in store for us on the big screen,” said another, while a third added, “Can’t wait to see the Shelby family back in action on the big screen. Bring on the grit, drama, and style.”

Others are excited about Keoghan, who’s had an impeccable few years on the big screen, especially after his turn in Emerald Fennell’s 2023 hit Saltburn.

“Watching for him,” said one alongside a screenshot of his character, while another wrote, “I can’t wait to see them together in the film!”

For now, you can watch Peaky Blinders Seasons 1-6 on Netflix. You can check out more binge-worthy TV shows to watch, new series coming to streaming this month, and the best shows of 2024.