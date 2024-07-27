Peacemaker Season 2 accidentally confirms unexpected return in filming update

Peacemaker Season 2 has started filming, and a director involved in the show has let slip that an unexpected (but very welcome) face will make an appearance.

Anticipation for Peacemaker Season 2 has been high since it was revealed James Gunn is now head of the DC Universe. The first season was awesome, and now that Gunn has even more creative control? Things can only get wackier and more entertaining.

Of course, John Cena will be back as the titular hero, but among his co-stars will be Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, or at least, that’s how it seems based on a director’s update on Instagram.

Instagram: petersollett

Peter Sollett confirmed his involvement with a post stating that he’s just finished his first week on the TV show. He thanks several people on the production, including Gunn, Cena, other members of the cast, and Kinnaman.

It should be noted that the post has since been edited to remove Kinnaman’s name. A mistake, or did Sollett just make a pre-emptive announcement?

Naturally, the edit arrived too late, because the news has spread like wildfire. Fans are happy to see him come back, predicting how it’ll go down given his current… status. “Definitely flashbacks with his dad,” says one response.

“I hope it’s only flashbacks,” adds a second. “Awesome! Joel does a great job in every role he plays. Happy to see him possibly coming back for season 2,” a third states.

Of course, we can only wait and see what the truth is. If Kinnaman isn’t involved though, DC and Warner Bros might want to provide an update soon. Or just make it official, San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is happening as we speak.

