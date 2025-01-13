Paulina Chavez has one request for a Landman-Yellowstone crossover

Taylor Sheridan’s winning streak has continued with his popular oil industry-centric series Landman, but there’s no word yet on whether the series will connect to his growing Yellowstone universe. If the two worlds should ever meet, Landman star Paulina Chávez has one very understandable request.

Yellowstone may have wrapped its final season, having ballooned into a growing series of spinoffs like the Texas-set Beth & Rip series, the mysterious 1944, or whatever Forrie J. Smith was teasing. Paramount’s hit series Landman has proven wildly popular at Paramount+, but there’s no official word on whether the two series are set in the same universe, or if they’ll ever have a proper crossover.

In a new interview with Paulina Chávez (who plays the widowed young mother, Ariana), she discusses the one thing she’d hope for if Landman is ever officially pulled into Yellowstone’s orbit.

Paulina Chávez wants to stay on Beth’s good side

One of Yellowstone’s most dangerous and notorious characters is Beth Dutton, played with ruthless vigor by series star Kelly Reilly. There are a few things that any Yellowstone fan can definitively say about Beth: she loves her father, John Dutton, hates her brother Jamie, and she’s full to the brim with raw rage and a lust for vengeance against anyone who crosses her. Paulina Chávez knows this reputation.

In the interview with Town & Country Magazine, Chávez addresses whether Landman might ever connect with the Dutton family in Texas. “I mean, that would be really cool,” she answers. “No idea, but I hope Beth would be a friend, not an enemy.”

As much as Beth would be a terrible enemy for the grieving Ariana to have, she’d be a particularly good friend given her practical knowledge and deep-seated loyalty. Paramount hasn’t announced whether Landman is continuing for Season 2, but if it does, there’s always a chance ol’ Tommy Norris might meet some Duttons in the future.