Patrick Stewart has teased fans with a potential Star Wars and Star Trek crossover movie, admitting there’s been “a lot of ideas thrown around” behind the scenes regarding bringing the two huge franchises together at last.

Star Wars and Star Trek. The Empire and the Federation. The Millennium Falcon and the USS Enterprise. The two multi-million dollar space franchises have locked horns for just as long as the pair have existed, all the way back to 1977.

Advertisement

For as long as the pop culture “war” between the two have existed, there has also been an idea ⁠— bringing the two together for one of the biggest stories ever put to screen.

As it turns out, the fantasies of Star Wars and Star Trek fans may not have been far off the mark. According to Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, there’s already been “a lot of ideas thrown around.”

Advertisement

The opportunity for Stewart to chat Star Wars and Star Trek potentially meeting on the silver screen for the first time in 43 years came when the famous actor appeared in a series of new Uber Eats ads alongside Star Wars alum Mark Hamill.

Hamill has played iconic Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker in six movies, the last three under Disney. He and Stewart, alongside original Star Trek captain Captain James T. Kirk (played by William Shatner), have always been the face of the franchise wars.

The pair revealed, however, that the two star-hopping universes could be closer than we first thought, in an interview with Men's Journal.

Advertisement

“There have been a lot of ideas thrown around on putting together two iconic universes and having all of these great characters coming into contact,” Stewart said.

“I will admit that, at least for us on Star Trek, we have fantasized about a combined universe between Star Wars and Trek. I would get such a kick out of that.”

Picard already has a few ideas for the crossover too: “I would think Picard would want [Luke] on his crew, but would be sure to keep a careful eye on him. He has a few personality traits that Picard might want to keep tabs on.”

Advertisement

Mark Hamill also weighed in on Picard and Skywalker’s potential relationship: “I think Luke would very much respect Picard and the Starfleet as a whole.”

“The Rebel Alliance that he is a part of is much less organized, and would be put to shame as far as execution by what he would see on the Enterprise,” he continued.

Read more: Kit Harington admits he nearly quit acting after Game of Thrones

“I also believe Luke is a lifelong student, despite the fact he becomes a Jedi Master, and I think he would have a lot to learn from Picard.”

Unfortunately, there are very few suggestions a Star Wars vs Star Trek crossover is in the works behind the scenes, even if Stewart and Hamill are “all in.”

Read more: World of Warcraft sequel is reportedly already in the works

Each series has its own thing going on at the moment too. Stewart has returned to Star Trek to tell “the next chapter” of Picard’s life. The franchise’s revival, helmed by Chris Pine, is also “still in the works,” Paramount confirmed on Sep. 22.

For Star Wars, Disney Plus seems to be the way forward at the moment. The Mandalorian’s second season is on its way in October, while spinoff series for Ben Solo, Boba Fett, Mace Windu, and more have been reportedly greenlit too.