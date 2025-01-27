Is Parasite coming back to cinemas? IMAX re-release explained

It’s been five years since Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite had a historic Best Picture win, meaning there’s rumblings it will be brought back to IMAX for a thrilling re-release.

Unless you’ve been living out of a rock, you’ll have at least heard of Parasite. The movie that made South Korean director Bong Joon-ho an international name, it follows the struggling Kim family, who see an opportunity when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family.

Pretty soon, all of them find a way to work in the household – but little do they know what secrets lie just under the surface (literally). It’s technically not a horror movie, but trust us when we say you’ll be scarred for life.

Originally released in 2019, the movie has made $262M worldwide in the years since. Joon-ho might have his attention on new movie Mickey 17, but Parasite fans should probably keep theirs on IMAX.

When is the Parasite IMAX re-release?

Parasite will be released in IMAX across the US in a “limited engagement” from February 7, 2025.

As Neon itself said in a statement, “Bong Joon Ho’s visionary storytelling and masterful direction will be experienced on the largest and most immersive screen possible. The IMAX release will allow audiences to rediscover – or discover for the first time – the rich layers, striking cinematography, and unforgettable performances that made Parasite a cultural milestone.”

This isn’t the first time Parasite has been shown in IMAX, though. Fans could have caught it shortly after its initial theatrical release, running almost exactly five years ago to the day.

During Parasite’s opening weekend, it grossed $376,264 from three cinemas alone. It was the best-ever international film debut at the time, bagging at least $1 million in the weekends that followed.

As it stands, Parasite has grossed $53M domestically, IMAX screenings included.

How to get Parasite tickets

You can get tickets to the Parasite IMAX re-release directly from IMAX.

While screenings don’t start until February 7, tickets are available to buy now. You can check to see what theaters are included at the bottom of the webpage, but so far territories are limited.

However, don’t be dismayed if your local area currently isn’t included. According to IMAX, “additional territories are coming soon,” meaning the rollout could be extended if sales are successful.

If you’ve never seen Parasite and are deciding whether now is the right time to watch it, the movie still has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the meantime, find out what horror movies we’re most looking forward to in 2025, and new movies to stream this month.